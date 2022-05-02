Wide receiver Ryan Wisniewski of the UW-Whitewater football team has accepted an invitation to participate in the Green Bay Packers' Rookie Minicamp this month.
With the invitation to rookie camp, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Wisniewski will have a chance to try out against the Packers' rookies.
A first team D3football.com All-Region 6 and first team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selection, Wisniewski caught 61 passes for 1,050 yards (17.2 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns, good for 14th in NCAA Division III.
The senior from Sparta helped the Warhawks win the WIAC championship and reach the semifinals of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Off the field, Wisniewski was recognized as a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation Campbell Trophy. He was named to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist, the only Division III player to make the list.
For his career, Wisniewski finished among the top 10 in Whitewater history in receiving touchdowns (26), receiving yards (2,441) and receptions (154). In 2019, he posted the No. 2 play on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 with a diving 20-yard reception in the Stagg Bowl (Division III national championship game) against North Central (Ill.).
