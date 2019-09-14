MOORHEAD, Minn.

Leading by three points deep in their own territory, Mark McGrath made sure the tide stayed in the favor of UW-Whitewater with an interception in the end zone.

The Warhawks then put together a 14-play scoring drive to finish off a 20-10 victory against host Concordia-Moorhead in a nonconference NCAA Division III football game in Moorhead, Minnesota, on Saturday.

The Cobbers were lined up for a threatening 3rd-and-5 when they were flagged for a false start, forcing them to need to go to the air on 3rd-and-10 from Whitewater's 17-yard line. Quarterback Blake Kragnes appeared to have an open receiver slip beyond the coverage of the Whitewater's middle linebacker, but McGrath closed over the top to intercept the pass and stop the threat.

Once the Warhawks had the ball, they faced a 4th-and-12 from the Concordia-Moorhead 33-yard line. Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis opted to go for it on fourth down—the fourth time the Warhawks went for it on fourth down Saturday—and junior quarterback Zach Oles connected with JT Parish for a 16-yard gain up to the Concordia-Moorhead 14-yard line.

Two plays later, Oles scored on a 14-yard run to push the Warhawks' lead to 10 points with 4 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The touchdown run was the last of 17 unanswered points scored by the Warhawks, who trailed 10-3 at the 2:38 mark in the second quarter.

“The last time we came here, we came out flat,” said Bullis on the KOOL 106.5 FM radio show in an interview with Don Wadewitz, referring to a 2017 loss. “I’m so proud of these guys for the way they handled this nine-hour trip and being out of routine. They were businessmen, they just went to work. That 10-3 (deficit) was not an issue and I’m really proud of that.”

It wasn’t a deficit for long as Oles had his arm on full display during a two-play, 70-yard drive that took 33 seconds. The first pass was a 16-yard out route to Derek Kumerow in front of the Concordia-Moorhead bench. Then Oles hit Parish, a former Cambridge High athlete, up the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown to tie the game, 10-10, 1:53 to play in the second quarter.

Despite Oles’ command of the pocket and leadership displayed in a tough, physical game, Bullis wasn’t ready to declare him Whitewater's QB1.

“It’s probably hasty to make that decision,” Bullis said. “We always have to look at the film. The film is where you see the truth. … Zach definitely earned a compliment today.”

The Warhawks were forced to the air to find success as the Cobbers run defense proved stingy in the first half. Whitewater had a missed opportunity early in the second quarter, when Oles hit Wisniewski in the hands with no one around him on a third down.

Oles was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 56 yards. Jarrod Ware had seven carries for 49 yards.

The offense could have been more explosive, but a fumble by Alex Peete in the first quarter set up the Cobbers’ first touchdown.

The Warhawks didn’t have much success on the ground until the fourth quarter, when Concordia-Moorhead started to have to respect the pass more. Parish was Whitewater's leading receiver with seven catches for 99 yards and a score.

“In the second half, we took care of the ball and they didn’t have an answer for our pass game,” Bullis said. “Our offense was moving the ball, but we couldn’t finish the deal. That was an issue last week. When you play a good defense, that’s part of the thing you have to understand. You have to finish.”

The Warhawks will return to action on the road Saturday against St. Xavier, an NAIA school in Chicago.

WHITEWATER 20, CONCORDIA-MOORHEAD 10

Whitewater;3;7;3;7--20

Moorhead;0;10;0;0--10

Scoring: WW--Gasienica 17 FG. CM--Mortenson 3 run (Diaz kick). CM--Diaz 27 FG. WW--Parish 54 pass from Oles (Gasienica kick). WW--Gasienica 33 FG. WW--Oles 14 run (Gasienica kick).

Statistics: First downs--WW 24, C-M 13; Rushing (att.-yds.)--WW 37-145, C-M 35-62; Passing yards--WW 267, C-M 127; Passing (comp.-att.-int.)--WW 22-33-0, C-M 9-18-2; Fumbles-lost--WW 2-1, C-M 3-3. Penalties-yards--WW 7-55, C-M 4-45.

Individual leaders: Passing--WW Oles 19-29-248-1, C-M Kragnes 9-18-127-0. Rushing--WW Oles 14-56, C-M Kragnes 18-39. Receiving--WW Parish 4-99, C-M Gravdahl 7-103.