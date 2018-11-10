PLATTEVILLE
Cole Wilber threw two touchdown passes to Ryan Wisniewski in the first quarter, and UW-Whitewater completed its undefeated regular season with a comfortable 49-21 victory at UW-Platteville on Saturday afternoon.
The Warhawks completed their 19th undefeated regular season and will take a 10-0 record into their NCAA Division III playoff opener next Saturday. The 32-team playoff field and first-round matchups will be announced at 4:30 p.m. today. The NCAA Selection Show will be aired live on NCAA.com.
The Warhawks won the WIAC title with a 7-0 record. Whitewater built a 35-7 lead by halftime, and substituted freely in the second half.
Wilber finished 12 of 16 for 197 yards and three TDs.
Alex Peete opened the scoring on the Warhawks’ first possession with a 5-yard run. Whitewater got the ball back on its 10, and Wilber hit Wisniewski for a 90-yard pass to put the Warhawks up 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
A fumbled punt set up a one-play, six-yard scoring drive that resulted in Platteville’s only first-half score.
Wilber then hit Wisniewski with a 26-yard scoring pass and a 3-yarder to JT Parish to put the Warhawks in control early in the second quarter.
Seven players got carries and five caught passes in the victory. Ronny Ponick had six carries for 60 yards and a 25-yard scoring run. Peete finished with 65 yards on 17 carries and his two scores.
Wisniewski finished with five catches for 145 yards.
Famus Hasty and Jacob Frey each had four tackles to lead the Warhawk defense. Six players each recorded a sack, includiing Janesville Craig graduate Harry Henschler.
WHITEWATER 49, PLATTEVILLE 21
Whitewater 21 14 7 7—49
Platteville 7 0 0 14—21
Scoring summary: W—Alex Peete, 5 run (Wojciech Gasienica kick). W—Ryan Wisniewski, 90 pass from Cole Wilber (Gasienica kick). P—Sean Studer, 6 run (Michael Pratl kick). W—Wisniewski, 26 pass from Wilber (Gasienica kick). W—JT Parish, 3 pass from Wilber). W—Peete, 10 run (Gasienica kick). W—Ronny Ponick, 25 run (Gasienica kick). P—David Urke, 24 pass from Colin Schuetz (Pratl kick). W—Parish, 12 pass from Zach Oles (Gasienica kick). P—Urke, 17 pass from Schuetz (Pratl kick).
Statistics: First downs—W 19, P 18. Rushes—W 40-134, P 25-31. Yards passing—W 228, P 246. Passes—W 21-15-0, P 41-21-0. Fumbles—W 2-2, P 1-1. Penalties—W 4-37, P 7-94.
