For a Wisconsin football coach, the pinnacle of your profession is reached when the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association comes calling with an invitation to join its hall of fame.
Several area coaches will be joining that elite club next spring. One of them is UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis.
Bullis, who is preparing for his sixth season coaching the Warhawks, will be recognized both as a head coach and an assistant.
Bullis entered 2020-21 as the winningest active football coach across all NCAA levels with a .862 winning percentage (57-9).
Bullis said he was surprised to hear he had been selected for induction to the WFCA Hall of Fame.
“It’s a great honor,” Bullis said. “I’ve been coaching football in Wisconsin since 1990, so it’s nice to be honored.”
Bullis’ coaching career dates to 1988-89, when he was an assistant coaching linebackers at the University of Minnesota, Morris.
His resume also includes a stop at UW-River Falls (1995-2007), where he coached linebackers and served as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
Bullis also worked as defensive coordinator at Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.) College (1993-95).
He joined the UW-Whitewater staff in 2008 and was promoted to head coach in 2018 after Lance Leopold left to take the head coaching job at Buffalo in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision.
Under Bullis, the Warhawks are 32-3 against WIAC opponents. They have had 81 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference players, 37 All-West Region honorees and 34 All-Americans.
They’ve also been active in the community and worked hard in the classroom. In 2019, linebacker Matt Anderson was named Academic All-America by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Teammates Jacob Frey, a defensive back, and Matthew Saager, an offensive lineman, joined Anderson on the first unit of that list.
Bullis earned his bachelor’s degree in social science and secondary education from Minnesota, Morris in 1989, and received his master’s degree in history from UW-River Falls in 1992.
Bullis will officially be inductedat a banquet in April. That’s a full college football season and half an offseason from now.
“Our guys haven’t been on the field since 2019,” Bullis said. “They’re chomping at the bit to get back out there.”
