WHITEWATER
It's fair to say the UW-Whitewater football team has never set up a schedule as challenging as their 2022 slate.
Announced Thursday, the schedule for seventh-year coach Kevin Bullis' team includes two big-time nonconference contests to open the season:
*** On Sept. 3, the Warhawks will open with a game at perennial NCAA Division III power St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota.
St. John's is the winningest program in Division III history with a 664-252-24 record (.719) and four national championships.
*** At noon Sept. 10, the Warhawks will welcome Mary Hardin-Baylor of Belton, Texas, winner of two of the last three Division III national championships.
The Crusaders also visited Whitewater on Dec. 17 in a national semifinal, taking a 24-7 victory, before routing North Central College 57-24 in the Stagg Bowl. Whitewater has met the Crusaders in its last three trips to the NCAA III playoffs, winning once and losing twice.
All told, it's a schedule befitting a program with as unmatched a success level as Whitewater's. The Warhawks have gone 194-17 since 2005, winning six national championships, advancing to the semifinals 13 times and winning 13 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles over that span.
Last year, in the final D3football.com poll of the regular season, Mary Hardin-Baylor was second, Whitewater was third and St. John's fifth. Mary Hardin-Baylor finished 15-0, Whitewater 13-1 and St. John's 11-1 last year.
After the first two games, Whitewater rounds out its nonconference schedule with a game at Berry, Georgia. The Vikings went 6-4 last year, including a 39-7 loss to the Warhawks at Perkins Stadium.
Following a bye week, the Warhawks open WIAC play on Oct. 1 with another tough test, visiting 2021 playoff qualifier UW-La Crosse, ranked 11th at the end of last season.
Whitewater then travels to UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 8, before coming home for its annual Family Fest game—set for Friday, Oct. 14, against UW-Oshkosh.
The Warhawks will play at UW-Platteville on Oct. 22 before returning for homecoming on Oct. 29 against UW-River Falls. Next up is a Nov. 5 game at UW-River Falls, and a Nov. 12 home game against UW-Stevens Point to close the regular season.
The difficult nonconference schedule will only affect the Warhawks' chances for an NCAA III playoff berth if they do not win the WIAC championship. The league champ gets an automatic playoff berth. The NCAA III selection committee often picks a second WIAC qualifier, with overall record serving as one of multiple criteria.
The Warhawks had 11 players named to the all-WIAC first team last year. All five offensive honorees have graduated, as have two of five defensive picks. Slated to return (with fall 2022 year in school) are senior defensive lineman Kyle Gallagher, senior linebacker Ryan Liszka, junior defensive back Egon Hein and senior special-teams player Ryan Ponick.
Also scheduled to return are senior linebacker Shane McGrail, sophomore defensive back Kyle Koelblinger and sophomore kicker Matt Maldonado, each of whom made the all-WIAC second team last year.
Edgerton product Reed Farrington, who will be a sophomore in the fall, earned honorable mention on the defensive line, and senior wide receiver Tyler Holte also earned honorable mention.
Information on renewing and purchasing season tickets and parking passes will be announced in July. Fan protocols, including tailgate policies, will be announced in the weeks leading up to the season.
UW-WHITEWATER
2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(Home games in capital letters)
(Games 1 p.m. unless noted)
*—Nonconference
*Sept. 3;at St. John's (Minn.)
*Sept. 10, noon;MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR
*Sept. 17, noon;at Berry (Ga.)
Oct. 1;at UW-La Crosse
Oct. 8;at UW-Eau Claire
Fri., Oct. 14, 7 p.m.: UW-OSHKOSH
(Family Fest)
Oct. 22;at UW-Platteville
Oct. 29;UW-RIVER FALLS
(Homecoming; Hall of Fame)
Nov. 5;at UW-Stout
Nov. 12;UW-STEVENS POINT