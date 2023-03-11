01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

UW-Whitewater is no stranger to playing Mount Union on the football field and now the NCAA Division III rivalry will continue on the court in a NCAA Division III men’s national semifinal Thursday.

The Warhawks (25-7) defeated John Hopkins 83-82 on Friday and Oswego State 77-74 on Saturday to continue their run in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you