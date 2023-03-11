UW-Whitewater is no stranger to playing Mount Union on the football field and now the NCAA Division III rivalry will continue on the court in a NCAA Division III men’s national semifinal Thursday.
The Warhawks (25-7) defeated John Hopkins 83-82 on Friday and Oswego State 77-74 on Saturday to continue their run in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
This will be the first Final Four game for UW-Whitewater since 2014 — a season that ended in a NCAA championship. Coach Pat Miller is no stranger to this stage, as he coached the team to a championship in 2012 and ‘14 and also won one as a player.
“We’re excited with the opportunity to advance,” Miller said. “We’re healthy and playing our best basketball of the year. We have a great opportunity ahead of us.”
Against Oswego State, Miles Barnstable led the charge and scored 23 points for the Warhawks. Carter Capstran scored 21 points.
After holding a lead during the first half of Saturday’s game, the Lakers (29-3) ended the half on a 6-0 to give Oswego State a 34-30 lead.
With five minutes left in the contest, Whitewater held a 70-60 lead but the Lakers went on another scoring run. An 11-4 run cut Whitewater’s lead to just three points at 74-71 with over a minute left.
The Warhawks held strong and iced the game from the free throw line with big shots from Barnstable and Jameer Barker.
RESULT FRIDAY
UW-WHITEWATER 83, JOHN HOPKINS 82
Whitewater (83)—Barker 6-6-19, D. Barnstable 5-6-17, M. Barnstable 6-3-17, Capstran 4-4-13, Chislom 3-2-13, Lambert 2-0-4. Totals 26-24-83.
John Hopkins (82)—Thybulle 8-2-18, Windley 5-3-14, James 6-0-12, Nixon 1-7-9, Johansson 2-2-7, Yeutter 4-3-13, Skyes 2-2-6, Bartlett 1-1-3. Totals 29-20-82.