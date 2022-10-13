The UW-Whitewater football schedule has been abnormal this season.
The Warhawks have played four of their first five games on the road, which included long bus rides to St. John’s in Minnesota and Berry College in Georgia.
This week, the 4-1 Warhawks finally get a game at Perkins Stadium after a 33-day absence.
“It’s kind of weird,” Bullis said. “I was worried about what the time buses were scheduled to leave.”
But this still isn’t a typical game week. Instead of playing Saturday afternoon, the Warhawks take on UW-Oshkosh at 7 p.m. Friday.
The 37th annual Wisconsin State Marching Band Championships, featuring 34 bands, is being held at Perkins Stadium on Saturday.
“Typically, the WIAC tries to schedule us around that, to put us away on that weekend,” UW-W coach Kevin Bullis said. “But this happens. 2017, I believe, was the last time it happened.”
So the Warhawks and Titans have to march to their own tunes under the lights Friday night.
Whitewater is tied for the WIAC lead with UW-River Falls at 2-0. Bullis’ squad is coming off a 45-24 victory at UW-Eau Claire on Saturday.
Oshkosh is 1-1 in the league after a 27-24 loss at River Falls last Saturday. The Titans were ranked 16th in the nation in the D3football.com poll and 14th in the American Football Coaches Association poll going into that game.
Oshkosh dropped to 19th and 21st in those polls after the loss to the Falcons.
Whitewater is ranked No. 3 in both polls.
Quarterback Kobe Berghammer leads the Titans offense. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior ranks No. 2 in the WIAC in total offense with an average of 276 yards throwing and rushing per game. He has scored seven touchdowns.
“They have a fantastic quarterback,” Bullis said. “What makes him special is he’s a dual threat. He’s one of the better ones in the league in running the football.
“But he can also sling that thing.”
The Warhawks counter with the league second-best rush defense.
“We have to minimize his big, explosive plays,” Bullis said.
Whitewater’s offense has come together and will test the Titans on both the ground and through the air.
The Warhawks rushed for 276 yards in the win over Eau Claire last week. Whitewater’s Tamir Thomas and Jaylon Edmonson rank in the top six in the WIAC in rushing yards.
“We’re making that next big step in having that big running game,” Bullis said. “The pieces of the puzzle are coming together.”
Quarterback Evan Lewandowski tops the WIAC in passing. The senior has completed 111 of 167 passes for 1,315 yards with 12 TDs and four interceptions.
Steven Hein is his top target and leads the league with 20 receptions for 375 yards and two TDs. The Warhawks’ Tommy Coates and Tyler Holte also rank in the top 10 of WIAC receivers.
The Titans, meanwhile, lead the league in allowing an average of just 15.4 points a game.
“They play good defense like Oshkosh always does,” Bullis said. “They’re going to challenge you.
“They aren’t going to give up any long passes, and they’re going to play great run defense.”
There is a potential for fireworks during the game, but there definitely will be some after as part of this year's Fan Fest game.