It won’t take long for the men’s basketball teams in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to begin sorting themselves out.
The two teams picked to finish first and second in the league’s preseason poll of coaches and sports information directors—UW-Oshkosh and UW-Platteville—face each other tonight to open league play.
UW-Stevens Point and UW-Whitewater, picked to finish third and fourth and both nationally ranked, also face one another.
The 14-game WIAC season will undoubtedly be a grind from the first jump ball.
“The league might be even better than people thought,” Whitewater head coach Pat Miller said. “The teams that were expected to be good are good. And there’s probably a little more depth than people initially thought, especially with River Falls playing well.
“It’s somewhat hard to tell, because the difference in nonconference schedules varies greatly. But it’s going to be interesting.”
Oshkosh heads a group of three teams ranked in the top 12, coming in at No. 6 in the most recent d3hoops.com poll.
And tonight’s game in Stevens Point will feature a Pointers team ranked 12th and an undefeated Warhawks group ranked No. 10.
Whitewater continues to flash its overall depth, with five players averaging double figures scoring and two more players averaging at least eight points per game. The Warhawks lead the league in scoring, averaging 89.6 points.
“Confidence has built throughout the course of the nonconference schedule,” Miller said. “I thought this team had a lot of potential early on. We didn’t always play well, but they’ve slowly gotten better and progressed.
“We’ve been very good offensively—really efficient and balanced. And we’re continuing to improve defensively.”
The Warhawks have a pair of victories over ranked opponents, but tonight’s WIAC opener will almost certainly be the team’s toughest test to date.
“They’re going to be the best defense we’ve faced,” Miller said. “They’ve played a great nonconference schedule.
“These are the games you want early on, to find out where you’re at on the road. It’ll be a good challenge.”
UW-W women
host Pointers
UW-Whitewater head coach Keri Carollo was surprised when her team was picked to win the WIAC in the preseason poll.
The Warhawks had a solid group of graduated seniors to replace, and they would likely need some time to sort out roles.
That was certainly the case throughout the nonconference portion of the schedule, with UW-W going 7-4 and all four losses coming at home.
The Warhawks continue to receive votes in the national poll, and they’ll host Stevens Point at 7 p.m. tonight at Kachel Gymnasium to open WIAC play.
Eau Claire, Oshkosh and La Crosse were the next three teams behind Whitewater in the league’s preseason poll.
Oshkosh, at 10-1, is the only team currently ranked in the d3hoops.com poll. The Titans are No. 19.
La Crosse, which got through the nonconference slate unbeaten, joins Whitewater in teams just outside the top 25 that are receiving votes.
Area grads
Here’s a look at area high school graduates making contributions around the WIAC:
The UW-La Crosse women’s team is 11-0. Janesville Craig graduate Delaney Schoenenberger is averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Eagles.
Whitewater High graduate Sarah Schumacher has started 11 games for UW-Whitewater, and the senior is averaging 8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. Her younger sister, Rebekah, has played in six games for the Warhawks.
Riley Jensen, a Janesville Craig grad, is averaging 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game for the UW-W men.
Janesville Craig grad Blake McCann is averaging just under five points in 15 minutes per game as a freshman at UW-Platteville. The Platteville women have a pair of area freshman players, as well, with Allison Heckert (Whitewater) averaging 12.8 minutes and Kailey Harbort (Milton) averaging four.
UW-Stevens Point boasts three area players in the top seven scorers on its women’s basketball team. Bailee Collins (Milton) has started four of 11 games and is averaging nearly eight points. Kellan Schmidt (Edgerton) has started nine games and is averaging nearly six points. And Erin Nyhus (Brodhead) has started twice and is averaging 3.1.
Ross Ingersoll (Elkhorn) has played in all 11 games for the UW-River Falls men, averaging 5.8 points off the bench.
