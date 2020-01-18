The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team made several big plays down the stretch offensively and forced a miss on a last-second shot Saturday to earn a 73-72 victory at UW-Stout.
The win was the first in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for the Warhawks, who improved to 1-4 and 6-10 overall.
Junior forward Equan Ards scored 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting and added seven rebounds and three assists.
Freshman guard James Burks scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds and had two steals off the bench. Sophomore guard Bailey Kale posted 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Senior center Riley Jensen and freshman forward Trevon Chislom each had six points.
Freshman guard Austin Gates grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and added two steals.
The Blue Devils (5-11, 1-4) scored the game’s first seven points and held a 38-36 advantage at halftime.
The Warhawks scored eight straight points to start the second half, with Ards’ layup capping the run and putting the team ahead 44-38 with 17:34 to play.
A 13-3 run by the Warhawks put them up 70-61 with four minutes to go.
Stout got back to within one point with 1:40 to go, but Burks responded with a 3-pointer at the 1:13 mark for a 73-67 advantage.
The Warhawks held on despite five straight Blue Devil points and a game-winning shot attempt by UW-Stout just before the buzzer.
UW-Whitewater visits No. 7 UW-Platteville Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
WHITEWATER 73, STOUT 72
Whitewater (73)--Ards, 12-20 4-7 29; Burks, 5-8 6-8 17; Kale, 5-7 0-0 10; Jensen, 3-3 0-1 6; Chislom, 3-4 0-0 6; Martinez, 1-5 0-0 3; Gates, 1-5 0-0 2; Brahm, 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 30-55 10-16 73.
Stout (72)--Ciriacks 10-20 2-2 26; Alexander 6-9 2-4 14; Mericle 4-8 0-0 9; McCray 3-7 1-1 9; Geiger 2-14 2-2 6; Hill 1-4 0-0 2; Koski 1-4 0-0 2; Moe 1-2 0-0 2; Newman 1-2 0-0 2; Miller 0-0 0-0 0; Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-71 7-9 72.
Whitewater;36;37--73
Stout;38;34--72
3-point goals--Whitewater 3-11 (Martinez, 1-5; Burks, 1-1; Ards, 1-3; Chislom, 0-1; Gates, 0-1), Stout 7-24 (Ciriacks 4-11; McCray 2-4; Mericle 1-1; Koski 0-1; Newman 0-1; Jackson 0-1; Geiger 0-5). Fouled out--Whitewater-Jensen. Rebounds--Whitewater 35 (Gates, 8), Stout 37 (Alexander 10). Assists--Whitewater 9 (Ards, 3), Stout 9 (McCray 4). Total fouls--Whitewater 13, Stout 15. A-153