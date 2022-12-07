WHITEWATER—The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team was on target right from the start of Wednesday night’s nonconference game against visiting Augustana College.
That was bad news for the Vikings.
The Warhawks hit seven of eight 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 31-13 lead en route to a 92-64 victory.
“We played Warhawk basketball,” UW-Whitewater coach Keri Carollo said. “We played great pressure defense; started out in our press and created a lot of easy baskets.”
The Warhawks made 12 of 22 3-point attempts in the game.
Sophomore guard Kaci Carollo led the way. Carollo hit three of four 3-pointers and scored 11 points in eight minutes of action in the first quarter. She finished with 21 points and five 3-pointers.
The guard leads the Warhawks with a 15.8-point scoring average and has made 24 of 54 3-point attempts (44.4%).
“She’s shooting the ball really well,” the Warhawks head coach said. “She’s playing with a lot of confidence.
“She’s a good team leader out there for us and really stepped up as a sophomore.”
Maggie Trautsch added 14 points and led the team with five rebounds.
Guard Yssa Sto. Domingo had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and senior center Aleah Grundahl had eight points and tied Trautsch with a team-high three assists.
“Our centers did a great job of kicking it back to our shooters, and our shooters knocked them down,” Coach Carollo said.
Sophomore Mallory Oloffson came off the bench to score 12 points.
“You look at the box score, and our bench really stepped up,” Carollo said.
The Warhawks, 7-2 overall, continue their stretch of nonconference games with road contest at the University of Chicago next Wednesday.
UW-WHITEWATER 92, AUGUSTANA COLLEGE 64
Augustana (64)—Brenneisen, 0-0-0; Case, 2-0-4; Beinborn, 1-1-4; Whitlock, 2-0-4; Loiz, 7-5-20; Tatum, 0-2-2; Stone, 3-3-11; Papez, 3-0-6; Berg, 2-0-4; Tellis, 0-2-2; Lang, 0-2-2; Johansen, 1-3-5. Totals: 21-18-64.
Whitewater (92)—Trautsch, 4-5-14; Carollo, 8-0-21; Sto. Domingo, 4-0-11; Grundahl, 1-6-8; Belschner, 2-0-4; Alexander, 2-2-7; Oloffson, 3-5-12; Rittmeyer, 1-1-3; Lowry, 1-0-3; Lehman, 1-0-2; Baumgartner, 3-1-7. Totals: 30-20-92.
Augustana 13 10 22 19—64
UW-Whitewater 31 21 23 17—92
3-point goals—A 4 (Stone 2, Beinborn, Loiz), W 12 (Carollo 5, Trautsch, Sto. Domingo 3, Alexander, Oloffson, Lowry). Rebounds—A 28 (Loiz 5), W 35 (Trautsch 5). Assists—A 6 (Berg 2), W 18 (Trautsch and Grundahl, 3 each). Total fouls—A 22, W 23. Fouled out—Beinborn, Belschner.
