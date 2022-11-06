Neither wind nor rain could keep the UW-Whitewater football team from delivering a critical victory in its bid to win the WIAC championship Saturday afternoon.
The Warhawks rushed for 253 yards in inclement weather to defeat UW-Stout 16-7 in Menomonie.
The victory kept the Warhawks in a first-place tie with UW-La Crosse at 5-1, with UW-Platteville in third at 4-2.
Whitewater defeated La Crosse on the Eagles’ field 34-31 in the conference opener Oct. 1, which gives the Warhawks the head-to-head tiebreaker if both teams win their conference finales next Saturday.
Whitewater plays host to winless UW-Stevens Point at Perkins Stadium and can clinch the WIAC's automatic playoff berth with a win. La Crosse plays host to Platteville. If Whitewater wins, the La Crosse-Platteville winner would have the inside track to an at-large bid if one is awarded to the WIAC.
In a conference that features several up-tempo offenses, Whitewater brought back its “Pound The Rock” philosophy that helped earn the Warhawks six national championships from 2007-14.
“That was a big part of our game plan coming in,” UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis said. “Our running game has been building confidence the entire season. That was a key piece for us coming into the game.
Tailback Tamir Thomas (15 carries for 85 yards) and Jaylon Edmondson (17-83) led the rushing attack. Quarterback Evan Lewandowski added 67 yards on 14 carries and completed 15 of 20 passes for 130 yards.
“The offensive line did a fantastic job, and obviously the tailbacks did a great job, as well,” Bullis said. “And it allowed us to throw the ball well, too.”
That enabled the Warhawks to control the ball and the clock, keeping WIAC-leading quarterback Sean Borgerding and the Blue Devils offense on the sidelines.
“The time of possession was ridiculous,” Bullis said.
The Warhawks possessed the ball for 37:17 compared to Stout’s 22:43.
That was a major factor at the end of the first half and start of the second. A 5-yard TD pass from Lewandowski to Tommy Coats gave the Warhawks a 10-7 lead with 8:44 left in the first half.
Stout responded by driving to the Warhawks 33 in eight plays. On fourth and 8, Borgerding executed a quick kick to perfection, pinning the Warhawks at their own 1 with 4:16 left in the half.
The Warhawks ran off 18 plays in that remaining time. On third-and-1 on the Stout 1 with just three seconds left in the half, Bullis decided to go for it. Fullback Preston Strasburg was stopped short.
Whitewater received the second-half kickoff and ran eight straight plays before punting to the Stout 16 with 10:20 left in the third quarter. While the two long drives did not produce points, it seemed to take the rhythm out of the Blue Devils’ offense.
“In the second half, I think we had the ball for almost 24 minutes, which is phenomenal,” Bullis said.
The Warhawk defense allowed just 13 net yards rushing and 229 passing. Egon Hein led the Warhawks with seven total tackles, while Kyle Koelblinger, Parker Breunig and Ryan Liszka each had five.
'Luke Nelson intercepted a Borgerding pass.
It’s really kind of amazing that there was only one turnover,” Bullis said. “It was a wet game.”
Jeff Isotalo-McGuire provided three field goals—two from 23 yards away and one from 38—which turned out to be the winning margin.
After warm showers, the Warhawks boarded their buses knowing they were one win away from the NCAA Division III playoffs.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Bullis said. “You had two good teams playing.”
UW-WHITEWATER 16, UW-STOUT 7
Whitewater;3;7;0;6—16
Stout—7;0;0;0—7
Scoring summary: W—FG, Jeff Isotalo-McGuire, 38. S—Levy Hamer, 11 pass from Sean Borgerding (Luke Cool kick). W—Tommy Coates, 5 pass from Evan Lewandowski (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—FG, Isotalo-McGuire, 23. W—FG, Isotalo-McGuire, 23.
Statistics: First down—W 24, S 14. Rushes-yards—W 55-253, S 12-13. Yards passing—W 130, S 229. Passing (comp.-att.-int.)—W 15-22-0, S 27-40-1. Fumbles—W 3-0, S 0-0. Penalties—W 4-26, S 1-15.