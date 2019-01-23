UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team ran its WIAC winning streak to three Wednesday night.

Emily Schumacher scored 19 points to lead Whitewater to a 71-55 win over UW-Platteville in the Kachel Gym.

Whitewater (11-7, 4-3) led by six at half but scored 44 points in the second half to pull away.

Schumacher, a Whitewater High graduate, made five of eight shots from beyond the arc. Whitewater finished with 10 3s.

Olivia Freckmann and Becky Raeder finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Warhawks.

Whitewater finished 15-16 at the line. Freckmann also added eight rebounds and six assists.

Whitewater plays at UW-La Crosse on Saturday.

WHITEWATER 71, PLATTEVILLE 55

Platteville (55)—Domask 5-6-16; Tipton 1-1-3; Horstman 5-2-14; Emendorfer 0-1-1; Hansen 2-0-4; Buchholz 2-2-7; Harbort 1-0-3; Williams 1-0-3; Macomber 1-0-2. Totals: 18-14-55

Whitewater (71)—Raeder 5-0-13; Freckmann 4-6-14; E. Schumacher 7-0-19; S. Schumacher 1-2-4; R. Schumacher 1-2-5; Corcoran 1-0-3; Elias 0-2-2; Rosencrants 0-1-1; Deichl 0-2-2; Smith 1-0-2; Taylor 2-0-4; Domingo 1-0-2. Totals: 23-15-71

UW-Platteville 13 8 12 22—55

UW-Whitewater 13 14 24 20—71

Three-point goals—Platteville 5 (Horstman 2, Buchholz, Harbort, Williams), Whitewater 10 (E. Schumacher 5, Raeder 3, R. Schumacher, Corcoran). Free throws missed—Platteville 8, Whitewater 1. Total fouls—Platteville 17, Whitewater 19