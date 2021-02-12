The UW-Whitewater men's and women's basketball teams lost to UW-Oshkosh on Friday.
The men, who were playing their only game of the week after Wednesday's meeting with Oshkosh was canceled, lost 78-59 at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater on Friday.
The Titans got out to a 33-20 lead by halftime and cruised from there.
The Warhawks went 0 for 15 from 3-point range, while Oshkosh was 10 of 19.
Eddie Muench led the way for Oshkosh with 25 points, while Levi Borchert had 17 and Hunter Plamann 15.
Jack Brahm scored 14 off the bench to lead Whitewater, which got 12 from Gage Malensek.
The UW-Whitewater women trailed 43-27 at halftime, rallied within seven points by the end of the third quarter but lost 69-51 as Oshkosh pulled away in the fourth.
The Warhawks were plagued by 27 turnovers and shot 2 of 14 from 3-point range.
Leah Porath led Oshkosh with 20 points. Johanna Taylor had 10 for Whitewater.
The UW-W programs face Platteville this week on Wednesday and Friday. The men are home Wednesday and the women home for Pink Day for breast cancer awareness Friday night.
(Men)
UW-OSHKOSH 78, UW-WHITEWATER 59
UW-Oshkosh;33;45--78
UW-Whitewater;20;39--59
OSHKOSH--Muench 11 0-0 25, Borchert 7 2-3 17, Plamann 5 4-4 15, Peterson 3 0-0 8, Mahoney 3 0-0 7, Steckbauer 2 0-0 6, Borta 0 0-1 0. Totals: 31 6-8 78.
WHITEWATER--Malensek 6 0-0 12, Chislom 4 0-0 8, Conaghan 1 0-0 2, Hoytink 0 2-2 2, Hunt 0 1-2 1, Brahm 6 2-3 14, Ittounas 4 1-1 9, Schultz 2 1-2 5, Waddell 1 0-0 2, Pytleski 1 0-0 2, Gray 0 1-2 1, Armwald 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 9-14 59.
3-point goals: O 10 (Muench 3, Peterson 2, Steckbauer 2, Borchert, Plamann, Mahoney), W 0. Total fouls: O 16, W 16.
(Women)
UW-OSHKOSH 69, UW-WHITEWATER 51
UW-Whitewater;21;6;16;8--51
UW-Oshkosh;27;16;7;19--69
WHITEWATER--Taylor 4 2-2 10, Grundahl 2 1-3 5, R. Schumacher 2 0-0 4, E. Schumacher 1 1-1 3, Kieres 1 0-0 2, Belschner 3 1-2 7, Trautsch 1 2-2 5, Domingo 1 2-2 4, Oomens 2 0-0 4, Wood 1 0-0 3, Baumgartner 1 0-0 2, Simmons 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 9-12 51.
OSHKOSH--Porath 6 6-6 20, Kaiser 5 4-5 14, Arneson 3 4-4 10, Silloway 4 0-0 9, Osterman 1 1-2 4, Rueth 2 0-0 6, Douglas 1 0-2 3, Jorgensen 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 15-19 69.
3-point goals: W 2 (Trautsch, Wood), O 8 (Porath 2, Rueth 2, Silloway, Osterman, Douglas, Jorgensen). Total fouls: W 24, O 19.