RIVER FALLS -- After losing a home game in the WIAC opener against UW-La Crosse on Wednesday night, UW-Whitewater coach Pat Miller said winning Saturday’s game at UW-River Falls would be critical.
“You can’t go 0-2 in the WIAC,” he said after the opening loss.
On Saturday, the Warhawks overcame a double-digit deficit and foul trouble in the first half and used a 14-0 run late in the game to pull away from the host Falcons in a 75-60 victory.
“We needed this one,” Miller said.
Freshman guard Miles Barnstable scored 22 points; his junior brother Delvin Barnstable contributed 18 while playing 38 of the 40 minutes, and reserve JT Hoytink hit a pair of key 3-pointers down the stretch in the win.
The Warhawks (1-1 in the WIAC, 5-3 overall) overcame early foul trouble that helped the Falcons (0-2, 3-4) take a 27-16 lead with 7:39 left in the first half. Guard Elijah Lambert had three fouls, forwards Trevon Chislom and Carter Capstran each had two fouls.
“We had some guys out there that typically don’t get runs,” Miller said. “They not only held it together, but they brought us back.”
Whitewater trailed by just three at halftime 37-34.
“The last 10 minutes of the first half, and the last 10 minutes of the second half, we played well,” Miller said.
Whitewater led by just a point at 56-55 with 5:19 left in regulation and 59-58 with 4:16 left. At that point, the Warhawks scored the next 14 points to put the game away.
Hoytink hit a pair of 3-pointers and grabbed a defensive rebound to ignite the final surge.
“He had some big 3s; I thought he defended very well and rebounded well,” Miller said. “JT really stepped up tonight.”
Miller also commended the play of Delvin Barnstable.
“He’s really valuable because he can guard a lot of positions,” Miller said. “He played a lot of minutes and hit a lot of big shots. He was a stabilizing factor.”
The Warhawks start a string of five nonconference games when they host Lake Forest (Illinois) College at 7p.m. Tuesday at Kachel Gymnasium.
Their next conference game isn’t until Jan. 4 at UW-Stevens Point.
The Warhawks will enjoy their 1-1 WIAC record until then, thanks to Saturday’s victory.
“It was kind of a strange game, but we’ll take it,” Miller said.