WHITEWATER
The UW-Whitewater baseball program is back in the NCAA Division III tournament.
In other breaking news: The sun came up in the East again, and it will set in the West.
That is what the Warhawks do under coach John Vodenlich. People expect it.
UW-Whitewater takes a 33-8 record into the four-team, double-elimination regional tournament that begins Friday morning at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium on the Whitewater campus.
The Warhawks the open the double-elimination tournament against Milwaukee School of Engineering at 11 a.m.
It’s the first time the Raiders have made the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Warhawks, meanwhile, are veterans at this. The 2022 tournament makes it 14 consecutive seasons for UW-Whitewater in the NCAA Division III field—and the 16th time in Vodenlich’s 19 seasons as head coach that the Warhawks have qualified for the postseason.
UW-Whitewater can make a strong case of having one of the best collegiate baseball programs in the state.
There’s UW-Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s only Division I program, which went 19-28 last year. The Panthers have gone 382-303 since 1995, but are 42-65 over the last three years.
The state’s only Division II program, UW-Parkside, is 27-132-1 the past five seasons and 7-62 the past two years.
Since Vodenlich took over as head coach in 2004, Whitewater has gone 650-201-1 (.763), winning 13 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference crowns.
“When you talk about top programs, I think we have to be one of them,” Vodenlich said. “We’re proud to say that we’re putting out a body of work that most of the time is considered nationally prominent.”
The Warhawks feature a potent offense and a dominant pitching staff.
Senior outfielder Sam Vomhof, from DeForest, leads the team with a .377 batting average with 57 hits.
Sophomore first baseman Nick Paget has a .368 average with 56 hits and has scored 42 runs. The New Berlin West High graduate leads the team with 86 total bases.
Senior outfielder Zach Campbell, from Burlington, leads the team in homers (8), is second in runs scored (43) and total bases (85) and is third in batting average (.357) and hits (55).
The pitching staff, under the tutelage of Janesville native Tom Klawitter, has a team ERA of 3.50 with 417 strikeouts and just 108 walks.
Westin Muir leads the staff. The 6-foot-3 senior righthander is 9-2 with a 2.54 ERA.
He is followed on the staff by Kade Lancour. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Nekoosa High graduate is 8-0 with a 2.66 ERA.
Muir and Lancour each have made 12 starts.
Senior Cam Anfang, a senior out of Jefferson High School, is 4-0 with a 2.70 ERA in eight starts and four relief appearances.
Junior lefthander Cade Berendt has made 18 relief appearances and three starts. The Germantown product is 6-0 with a 3.00 ERA.
Despite running away with the WIAC regular-season title with a 25-3 record, the Warhawks laid an egg in the WIAC Tournament.
Whitewater committed four errors and allowed nine unearned runs in a 17-4 seven-inning loss to UW-Oshkosh in the first tournament game.
The Warhawks followed that by allowing five ninth-inning runs to UW-La Crosse in a 14-12 loss that eliminated the No. 5-ranked Warhawks on the first day.
“That was very frustrating and disappointing,” Vodenlich said. “I don’t know what went wrong.
“But I can tell you in 2005, we performed exactly the same way,” Vodenlich said. “And that ended up pretty good.”
It wasn’t quite the same, although the Warhawks did lose to UW-Stevens Point in the WIAC Tournament final. Whitewater went on to win seven of eight NCAA tournament games and took the NCAA Division III national title with an 11-4 win over Cortland State.
The Warhawks won the national title again in 2014.
Vodenlich earned national coach of the year honors in both those championship seasons.
Vodenlich played at UW-Whitewater from 1989-1992. A catcher, he finished with a .397 career batting average, ranking third in school history. His .456 average in 1991 is the program’s best ever single-season mark, and he was Whitewater’s first two-time American Baseball Congress Association All-American.
That individual success has transferred to team success during the Vodenlich coaching era. The 14 straight NCAA Division III berths is a testament to that.
“The other edge of that sword is now it’s expected,” Vodenlich said. “It’s not really celebrated.
“We have a lot of expectations from our program. And at the end of the day, we’re happy it’s like that.”