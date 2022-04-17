The nationally 11th-ranked UW-Whitewater baseball team made a bold move to the top of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with four weekend victories at UW-La Crosse.
On Saturday, coach John Vodenlich’s Warhawks beat UW-La Crosse by scores of 12-5 in the first game and 9-6 in the second.
On Friday, the Warhawks won by scores of 9-5 and 7-3.
The victories tied the Warhawks (19-6 overall, 11-3 WIAC) with UW-Stevens Point (18-4, 9-3) in the WIAC loss column.
On Saturday, freshman leftfielder Matt Scolan drove in seven runs during the doubleheader sweep. In the first game, Whitewater took a 3-0 lead in the second inning as senior Zach Campbell hit a solo home run, freshman Bennett Frazer singled home a run and sophomore Sam Paden hit a sacrifice fly. Scolan sent home a run in the third with a ground out.
La Crosse (12-13, 7-9) tied the score in the bottom of the third, but in the fifth, junior outfielder Matt Korman doubled home two runs and Scolan plated another run with a ground out. Frazer hit an RBI single in the seventh; in the eighth, Scolan hit a two-run single and Frazer sent home a run with a single.
In the first game, Whitewater scored five first-inning runs and never trailed. Junior Jacob DeMeyer drove in three runs and totaled three hits, Scolan drove in three runs and Paget went 2-for-5 with two RBIS.
Friday—In the second game, Warhawks senior pitcher Kade Lancour struck out 10 batters over seven innings to improve to 5-0 on the season. Nick Rector got the save with a game-ending double play with the tying run in the on-deck circle in the ninth.
In the second inning, junior Jacob DeMeyer hit an RBI single and Campbell blasted a three-run homer for a 4-2 lead. Junior Sam Vomhof totaled three hits and drove in a run in the opener.
In the opener, Whitewater took control with three home runs in a six-run fourth inning as the teams combined for 23 base hits. Campbell hit a three-run homer and Frazer and Scolan both homered in the frame.
The Warhawks will be home this weekend, playing host to Finlandia (Michigan) for WIAC doubleheaders at noon Friday and Saturday.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.