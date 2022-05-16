Senior pitcher Westin Muir leads the UW-Whitewater pitching staff with a 2.54 earned-run average and is 9-2 on the season. The Warhawks will play host to an NCAA Division III regional tournament this weekend.
As it turns out, one bad day didn’t ruin the entire season for the UW-Whitewater baseball team.
The nationally fifth-ranked Warhawks (33-8) were selected as an at-large team to compete in the NCAA Division III tournament.
What’s more, coach John Vodenlich’s Warhawks—making their 14th consecutive appearance in the national tournament—were selected as the host school for a four-team, double-elimination regional tournament to take place Friday through Sunday.
It’s the first time in conference history that the NCAA chose two WIAC teams to compete in the same tournament.
The other WIAC qualifier was UW-Stevens Point, which earned the conference’s automatic bid by winning the conference tournament in Whitewater over the weekend.
The Warhawks entered the conference tournament with the No. 1 seeding, but was knocked out on the first day last Thursday with losses to UW-Oshkosh (by a score of 17-4) and UW-La Crosse (by a score of 14-12).
Whitewater earned the No. 1 seeding in the regional and will open play at 11 a.m. Friday against fourth-seeded Milwaukee School of Engineering (27-16). The next game Friday will pit No. 2-seeded Aurora (Illinois) against No. 3 Augustana (Illinois). Aurora comes in with a 33-9 record and Augustana is 33-10.
The Warhawks are making their 24th appearance in the NCAA tournament and won national championships in 2005 and 2014.
Regional champions will advance to super regional action May 27-28, with winners moving on to the Division III World Series at Perfect Game Field in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, June 3, 7 and 8.
The Warhawks had won 18 games in a row before their two losses in the WIAC tournament.
Whitewater is hitting .318 as a team and has scored 342 runs (8.34 per game), with 37 home runs, 10 triples and 71 doubles.
Sam Vomhof of DeForest leads the team with a .377 batting average, followed by Nick Paget at .368, Zach Campbell of Burlington at .357 and Bennett Frazer at .352. Campbell holds the team lead in home runs with eight.
The pitching staff has built an earned run average of 3.50, giving up 138 earned runs (171 overall) with 417 strikeouts and 108 walks. Westin Muir has a 9-2 record and 2.54 ERA, Kade Lancour is 8-0 with a 2.66 ERA and Cade Berendt is 6-0 with a 3.06 ERA.
