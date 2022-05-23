WHITEWATER
Matt Korman is in his fifth season playing baseball at UW-Whitewater.
He made sure his college career did not end Sunday.
Korman’s three-run homer in the third inning put the Warhawks ahead for good in their 12-8 victory over Aurora (Illinois) College in the championship game of the NCAA Division III Whitewater Regional at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium.
The Warhawks will meet WIAC rival UW-Stevens Point in a best-of-3 Super Regional series that begins Friday at Whitewater. One game will be Friday; and two will be played Saturday, if necessary.
The winner will advance to the eight-team NCAA Division III World Series, set for June 3 to June 7 or 8 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
After cruising to a pair of victories on Friday and Saturday to open the four-team, double-elimination tournament, Whitewater did not make it easy on itself Sunday.
Aurora stayed alive in the tournament by trouncing the host Warhawks 13-8 in the first game Sunday.
But the Warhawks made things uncomfortable for the Spartans after entering the bottom of the ninth, trailing 13-2. Whitewater scored six runs on seven hits before the Aurora catcher threw a runner out at third base after a pitch got away from him.
UW-Whitewater coach John Vodenlich said the outburst helped his team get over the loss and regain its focus for the deciding game.
“It always carries over,” Vodenlich said. “That last inning wasn’t enough to get us the win, but it was good enough to make us feel we could have success.”
Korman hit the key homer in the deciding game, continuing the success he had throughout the regional. The senior third baseman went 9-for-16 in the four games. He drove in seven runs and scored six, producing two homers, a triple and a double.
His three-run homer to right-center gave the Warhawks a 4-2 lead in the third inning and seemed to give the team some needed confidence.
The game mirrored Korman’s season.
“Korman is really a leader of this team,” Vodenlich said. “For him it was hard because he struggled early in the year. “He had a lot of ups and downs. As it got closer to the tournament, he got locked in.”
Korman admitted he struggled with his confidence early this season, but he never felt lost. The three-run homer off of Aurora starter Sam Harvey showed off his work at hitting pitches to right center.
“I’ve been close all year,” Korman said. “(Harvey) was kind of a side-armer and it looked funky coming in. I got a pitch up and was able to hit it out.”
Freshman outfielder Matt Scolan also had an impressive weekend.
Scolan went 8-of-20 with 10 RBI and six runs scored. His hits included three doubles, two triples and a homer.
“He’s a player, man,” Vodenlich said. “He was locked in.”
Scolan also made an outstanding throw to home to nail an Aurora runner attempting to score on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning after the Spartans had cut the Whitewater advantage to 8-5.
Warhawk centerfielder Zach Campbell went 4-for-4 in the victory with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored.
Cade Berendt improved to 7-0 on the season, pitching the first five innings. Sam Paden pitched three innings and Donovan Brandl replaced Paden in the ninth and got the final three outs.
Brandl made his first appearances of the season in the tournament. The left-hander had been injured all season.
“It’s good to have him back,” Vodenlich said.
Westin Muir (10-2) and Kade Lancour (9-0) also picked up victories in the regional.
The Warhawks (36-9) will take a day off today before preparing for the Pointers (38-8) in the Super Regional, with a trip to the NCAA Division III World Series awarded to the winner.
Vodenlich was just happy with the regional title late Sunday afternoon.
They really work their butts off,” Vodenlich said of his team. “They’ve really come together as a team. I’m really proud of them.”
Whitewater 10, MSOE 6—The Warhawks opened the tournament Friday with a 10-6 victory over Milwaukee School of Engineering as Scolan homered and singled and Nick Paget, Korman and David Rubin each had two hits. The Warhawks held a 10-0 lead when MSOE scored six times in the seventh.
Whitewater 8, Aurora 4—On Saturday, the Warhawks won their first meeting, breaking open a 3-2 game with a four-run sixth inning. Scolan, Korman and Paden homered for Whitewater and Scolan added a single and triple. Kade Lancour improved to 9-0 with the pitching victory.
FIRST GAME
AURORA 13, WHITEWATER 8
Aurora 100 173 010 — 13 18 1
Whitewater 100 100 006 — 8 12 1
Leading hitters—A: Corey Vondra 2x6, Nico Bermeo, Justin Sartori, Jett Wedekind 3x4, Dylan White 3x5, Jacob Ambuel, Sean Rivera; W: Sam Vomhof 2x5, Matt Korman 3x4, David Rubin 2x4. 2B—A: Nico Bermeo, Jacob Ambuel, Colin Meinert; W: Matt Scolan, Sam Vomhof, Nick Paget, Matt Korman. HR—A: Corey Vondra, Dylan White.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—A: Skylar Yamamoto, 8-5-2-2-3-4; Tanner Turquist, 1/3-6-6-6-0-0; Seth Gutknecht, 2/3-1-0-0-0-0; W: Cam Anfang, 4 1/3-10-7-7-0-6; Nick Rector, 1 2/3-5-5-3-1; Trey Betl, 3-3-1-1-0-3.
WP—Skyler Yamamoto 7-2. LP—Cam Anfang 4-1.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
WHITEWATER 12, AURORA 8
Whitewater 103 040 220 — 12 14 2
Aurora 201 020 003 — 8 17 2
Leading hitters—W: Matt Scolan 2x6, Sam Vomhof 2x4, Zach Campbell 4x4, Matt Korman 2x4, Bennett Frazier 2x4; A: Corey Vondra 3x5, Justin Sartoni 2x4, Jett Wedekind 2x4, Dylan White 3x4, Jacob Ambruel 4x5, Brenden Naylor 2x5. 2B—W: Matt Scolan, Sam Vomhof, Zach Campbell 2, Jacob DeMeyer; A: Corey Vondra, Justin Sartori, Sean Rivera. HR—W: Matt Korman.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—W: Cade Behrendt 5-11-5-5-3-5, Sam Paden 3-5-2-1-0-1, Donovan Brandl 1-1-1-0-0-1. A: Sam Harvey 3-5-4-4-0-2, Bryce Miller 1 1/3-4-4-4-0-0, Seth Gutknecht 2/3-1-0-0-0-0, Jacob Welbes 1-0-2-2-2-2, Tyler Preissing 1 2/3-4-2-2-0-0, Carlos Garcia 1 2/3-0-0-0-1-0.
WP—Cade Behrendt 7-0. LP—Sam Harvey 1-2.