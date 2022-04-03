A pair of victories over UW-Oshkosh on Sunday gave the UW-Whitewater baseball team a 3-1 record in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
The Warhawks won the first game, 3-0, behind a three-hit shutout from pitchers Westin Muir and Eli Frank. Muir allowed seven hits and four walks in seven innings, striking out 10. Frank gave up one hit in the final two innings, with four strikeouts.
Sam Vomhoff, Jacob DeMeyer and Nick Paget drove in runs for Whitewater (13-4 overall), which totaled six hits.
In the second game, the Warhawks broke loose for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out a 6-3 victory. Pinch hitter David Rubin knocked a two-run single down the right-field line after Paget doubled home the tying run and scored on an error earlier in the frame.
Paget finished with three hits and Zach Campbell and Sam Vomhof added two each.
The same teams meet for a doubleheader today in Whitewater.
Softball
Illinois Wesleyan Tournament—UW-Whitewater (7-7) made its only hit of the game count on Sunday afternoon, as Kendall Klatt socked a three-run home run in the fourth inning to provide all the scoring in a 3-1 victory over Illinois College in the two-day, three-game tournament in Bloomington, Illinois.
Kate Cleveland allowed five hits to earn the pitching victory for Whitewater.
The Warhawks lost to Illinois College on Saturday, 3-2, and to Illinois Wesleyan, 5-2.
On Saturday against Illinois College, Rhiann Dick took the pitching loss and Kristin Sbarra and Sydney Anderson drove in runs. Against Wesleyan, Brooke Mangler drove in a run with one of Whiteawter’s five hits, and Mallory Hollatz took the pitching loss.
The Warhawks visit Platteville for a WIAC doubleheader on Wednesday.
