UW-Whitewater baseball pitcher Westin Muir has been selected as a fourth-team All-American by D3baseball.com after another standout season.
Muir, a senior right-hander, helped the Warhawks win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season championship and NCAA Division III Whitewater Regional title.
He finished his career as a two-time All-American after earning second-team honors from D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association in 2021.
Muir currently ranks among the top 30 in NCAA Division III in wins (10-2 record, 6th), games started (14, 11th) and strikeouts (95, 30th).
He also ranks among the top three in the WIAC in earned run average (3.25), opposing batting average (.235) and innings pitched (83.0).
Muir is Whitewater’s all-time leader in career strikeouts (282). He is also among the team’s top 10 all-time in innings pitched (238 1/3), win-loss record (27-3), ERA (2.45) and shutouts (2).
All-Region picks—Muir, pitcher Cam Anfang of Jefferson High School, outfielder Zach Campbell of Burlington and pitcher Kade Lancour of Nekoosa joined Muir on the All-Region 9 team by the American Baseball Coaches Association and/or d3baseball.com.
