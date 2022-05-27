The UW-Whitewater baseball team swept 11 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheaders en route to the league’s regular-season title.
The Warhawks will have to make it 12 In order to have the season advance to the NCAA Division III World Series.
The Warhawks trailed 9-2 after six innings and erased a 9-6 deficit with three runs in the top of the ninth in the opening game of its Super Regional best 2-of-3 game series against UW-Stevens Point on Friday.
But pinch-hitter Kyle Finger lined a game-winning RBI double into the rightfield corner with one out in the bottom of the inning to give the Pointers a 10-9 victory in the first game of Super Regional series at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium in Whitewater.
The loss forces the Warhawks to win both games today in the best-of-3 series. The first game is scheduled for 11 a.m., with 6-foot-6 Kade Lancour (9-0, 2.65 ERA) getting the start for Whitewater. If the Warhawks win that game, the teams match up for the deciding game about 45 minutes after that.
While disappointed about Friday’s loss, Warhawks coach John Vodenlich is optimistic his team will be playing next week.
‘I am really happy on how we fought back,” Vodenich said. “It put us in the position to win late.
“We clawed and kicked and started to put things together. I’m really proud of how we played late.”
Designated hitter Sam Paden went 4-for-5 with two runs scored. Leftfielder Sam Scolan continued his hot postseason play going 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored.
It was catcher Ryan Norton who came up with the game-tying hit in the ninth. With the score 9-7, two outs and Matt Korman on second and Bennett Frazier on first, Norton fell behind 0-2.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior then fouled off a pitch, took a ball, fouled off another pitch and took another ball. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Norton doubled to the game to tie the game up at 9-all.
Vodenlich said it was one of the best at-bats he has seen and that the coaching staff talked about it when they gathered after the game.
“When you consider the situation and the environment, it was just a wonderful at-bat,” Vodenlich said. “It was fun to watch.”
Norton finished 3-for-5 with the two RBI.
If UW-Whitewater is to pull out two victories Saturday, it will have to tighten up its defense and pitching. Three of Stevens Point’s 10 runs were unearned. Warhawk pitcher Westin Muir, Jay Pettit and Cade Behrendt allowed three walks.
Behrendt came on in the ninth and struck out the Pointers’ No. 3 hitter Ryan Payton looking at a 2-2 pitch. But Behrendt then walked Bradley Comer. Finger came on to pinch hit and lined Behrendt’s first pitch into the right-field corner to bring Comer home with the winning run.
“You don’t ever want to give up free bases, and that’s what I think we did today,” Vodenlich said. “We made some errors and gave up some walks.
“In championship baseball, you just can’t do that.”
The Warhawks will have to do that over two games Saturday to keep their season alive.
Vodenlich believes his 36-10 club will do that.
“I think we’re sitting in a real good spot,” said Vodenlich, who has taken six UW-Whitewater teams to the NCAA Division III World Series in his 18 seasons as head coach.
“We’ve swept doubleheaders before, our pitching is lined up so a lot of good things can happen,” he said. “We know we can do it, but it is not going to be easy.”
NCAA DIVISION III SUPER REGIONAL
At Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium, Whitewater
(Best-of-3 series)
RESULT FRIDAY
UW-Steven Point 10, UW-Whitewater 9
GAME(S) SATURDAY
UW-Stevens Point vs. UW-Whitewater, 11 a.m.
UW-Stevens Point vs. UW-Whitewater (if necessary), approximately 2:30 p.m.
STEVENS POINT 10, WHITEWATER 9
Whitewater 200 000 223—9 19 2
Stevens Point 042 003 001—10 13 2
Hitting—W: Matt Scolan 3x5, Sam Vomhof 2x5, Zach Campbell 2x5, Matt Korman 2x5, Bennett Frazer 2-5, Ryan Norton 3x5, Sam Paden 4x5; SP: Anthony Tomczak 2x4, Quin Henwood 2x4, Jakob Boos 4x4. 2B—W: Zach Campbell, Ryan Norton, Sam Paden; SP—Logan Matson, Kyle Finger.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—W: Westin Muir 6-10-9-6-2-2, Joey Pettit 2-2-0-0-0-2, Cade Behrendt 1/3-1-1-1-1. SP: Casey Pickering 7-14-4-4-0-3, Sidney Ferry, 1 2/3-5-5-0-0-2, Austin Syvertson, 1/3-0-0-0-0-0.
WP—Syvertson (4-1). LP—Behrendt 7-1.