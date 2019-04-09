For the second time in two years, UW-Whitewater will be looking for a new athletic director.

Todd Garzarelli, who was hired as athletic director June 20, 2017, will be announced as the new AD at Indiana University Pennsylvania on Wednesday, sources within the UW-W athletics department told The Gazette on Tuesday.

UW-Whitewater is expected to release more details on the departure and search for Garzarelli's replacement Wednesday.

Garzarelli came to UW-W from University at Buffalo--where he was a senior associate athletic director for external affairs.