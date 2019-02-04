UW-Oshkosh’s scorching performance from beyond the arc led the Titans to their 19th consecutive victory Monday night.

No. 3-ranked Oshkosh made 15 of 31 3-point attempts to down visiting UW-Whitewater 85-67 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball make-up game.

Four different players made at least three 3-pointers and five players scored in double figures for Oshkosh, which built a 13-point lead by halftime. Adam Fravert led the way, going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc to score a game-high 19 points.

Whitewater lost its third straight game. Four players scored in double figures, led by Melvin Brown Jr.’s 12. Janesville Craig graduate Riley Jensen scored 10 points off the bench for the Warhawks.

Whitewater hosts UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday night.

OSHKOSH 85, WHITEWATER 67

UW-Whitewater (67)—M. Brown 5-0-12, Grintjes 1-0-2, Sachs 1-2-4, A. Brown 5-0-10, Menke 4-0-10, Pfeifer 1-1-3, Fox 1-0-2, Kingsley 2-0-5, Williams 1-0-3, Jensen 4-2-10, Brahm 1-2-4. Totals: 27-7-67.

UW-Oshkosh (85)—Fravert 7-2-19, Duax 3-4-10, Flynn 4-0-8, Boots 6-0-16, Wittchow 3-2-11, Viotho 4-2-13, Petrie 1-0-3, Peterson 1-0-3, Wilman 0-2-2. Totals: 29-12-85.

UW-Whitewater 29 38—67

UW-Oshkosh 42 43—85

3-point goals—Whitewater 6 (M. Brown 2, Menke 2, Kingsley, Williams), Oshkosh 15 (Boots 4, Fravert 3, Wittchow 3, Viotho 3, Petrie, Peterson). Free throws missed—Whitewater 2, Oshkosh 7. Total fouls—Whitewater 19, Oshkosh 12.