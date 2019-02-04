01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

UW-Oshkosh’s scorching performance from beyond the arc led the Titans to their 19th consecutive victory Monday night.

No. 3-ranked Oshkosh made 15 of 31 3-point attempts to down visiting UW-Whitewater 85-67 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball make-up game.

Four different players made at least three 3-pointers and five players scored in double figures for Oshkosh, which built a 13-point lead by halftime. Adam Fravert led the way, going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc to score a game-high 19 points.

Whitewater lost its third straight game. Four players scored in double figures, led by Melvin Brown Jr.’s 12. Janesville Craig graduate Riley Jensen scored 10 points off the bench for the Warhawks.

Whitewater hosts UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday night.

OSHKOSH 85, WHITEWATER 67

UW-Whitewater (67)—M. Brown 5-0-12, Grintjes 1-0-2, Sachs 1-2-4, A. Brown 5-0-10, Menke 4-0-10, Pfeifer 1-1-3, Fox 1-0-2, Kingsley 2-0-5, Williams 1-0-3, Jensen 4-2-10, Brahm 1-2-4. Totals: 27-7-67.

UW-Oshkosh (85)—Fravert 7-2-19, Duax 3-4-10, Flynn 4-0-8, Boots 6-0-16, Wittchow 3-2-11, Viotho 4-2-13, Petrie 1-0-3, Peterson 1-0-3, Wilman 0-2-2. Totals: 29-12-85.

UW-Whitewater 29 38—67

UW-Oshkosh 42 43—85

3-point goals—Whitewater 6 (M. Brown 2, Menke 2, Kingsley, Williams), Oshkosh 15 (Boots 4, Fravert 3, Wittchow 3, Viotho 3, Petrie, Peterson). Free throws missed—Whitewater 2, Oshkosh 7. Total fouls—Whitewater 19, Oshkosh 12.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse