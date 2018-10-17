Kevin Bullis had a moment during halftime of Saturday's football game at UW-Eau Claire.
Bullis' UW-Whitewater team, undefeated and ranked No. 6 in the nation, was up 17-0 on the road.
But the Warhawks had scored just three points in the second quarter, and they were hardly feeling good about themselves.
"There was a benchmark that I'm very excited about," Bullis said. "We were not happy. And the beautiful part is, the players weren't. If you would've been in our locker room, you would've thought we were behind 17-0.
"I said ... 'We have a standard and expectation of ourselves, and that's why you're not happy--because you have not played to your standard.
"In the second half, we raised the bar."
Indeed, UW-W cruised to a 45-0 victory. It has now posted back-to-back Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference shutouts and has allowed 19 points in six games.
But Bullis feels the most recent game shows that his team will refuse to be satisfied.
"It's not about being up 17-0 at halftime or being 45-0 at the end of the game," Bullis said. "It's about, did we raise our bar today?
"It tells you about the culture about this team, and that's exciting as heck to me."
At the top of list of items to improve upon is the Warhawks' turnover margin as they head into this Saturday's 1 p.m. Homecoming game against UW-River Falls.
UW-W forced a pair of turnovers at Eau Claire, but for as outstanding as the Warhawks defense has been, it has just eight takeaways--four interceptions and four fumble recoveries--in six games.
"I was pleased to see our defense get a couple takeaways, two, which is our high for the season. But that's my point, is two takeaways in a game should not be our high for the season at this point," Bullis said. "That's a huge priority. We've got to take the ball away better."
If stats through the first half of the season are any indication, the Warhawks have a chance to set a new high in takeaways against River Falls.
The Falcons have thrown 11 interceptions and fumbled the ball away seven times in six games.
"They've had a little bit of an issue with that, so obviously we have to maximize our opportunity," Bullis said.
Here's the catch
Wide receivers was a position in question heading into this season for Whitewater.
But the Warhawks appear to have found a one-two sophomore punch that could have the passing game rolling for a couple years.
Ryan Wisniewski, a sophomore from Sparta, turned heads in the season opener with four catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Defenses clamped down on him in the following weeks, and fellow sophomore JT Parish, a Cambridge native, broke out for five catches and 392 yards in the first two WIAC games.
That seemed to take the pressure off Wisniewski last week, as he caught five passes for 147 yards and three scores.
"Trying to defend one great wide receiver, as a defensive coach, that's not bad," Bullis said. "To have two wide receivers that are very explosive, that's spooky to defend.
"Both are explosive guys that can take advantage of a cornerback on an island and being one-on-one with a guy."
Odd defense awaits
The Warhawks' offensive versatility will be tested Saturday against River Falls' "flex" defense.
"You get a lot of man free coverage, which means they have a high safety that's kind of free to play the eyes of the (quarterback)," Bullis said. "It's not like zones, where you have big windows that a quarterback can throw and wide receivers can get themselves into.
"It's also a tough defensive scheme to run against traditionally. ... They have a tendency to really pack the box with bodies."
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse