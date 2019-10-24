WHITEWATER

A similar, consistent message is delivered to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team each week by fifth-year head coach Kevin Bullis.

Sure, there’s the play fast, physical and disciplined repetition, or the win-the-turnover-battle cliche; but there’s also the don’t-get-complacent speech.

Some weeks, Bullis has to dig deeper to keep focused, and playing against UW-River Falls (1-5, 0-3 WIAC) on the road Saturday at 1 p.m. could be one of those times. But the Falcons did Bullis and the Warhawks a favor when they scored seven times in a 63-49 loss to UW-La Crosse.

“It’s actually awesome,” said Bullis of the scoring outburst. “It’s what we want it to be, to be honest. When you watch them on film, you can see the skill that they have. … It’s good for us to see them put those points on the board. I know for a fact that they feel like they’ve underachieved so far this year and they have, so that feeling is correct.

“Seeing that type of score is going to eliminate any sense of complacency going into the game.”

UW-Whitewater (6-0, 3-0) is fresh off of a 38-0 victory against UW-Stevens Point.

The Warhawks turned the ball over three times in the first half and had a 14-0 lead.

They ended up settling in and running the ball at a reliable clip in the second half and pulled away for the win.

Bullis said it took time to adjust to the UW-Stevens Point defensive front.

River Falls has one of the most unique defensive fronts in the WIAC. In previous years, it might have made things challenging for the offensive line.

The Warhawks return six linemen who have experience playing against the Falcons, so UW-W might get its coveted fast start.

“Other than Ethan Kee, this will be the third time many of them have gone against this unique defense,” Bullis said. “There’s a lot of carryover from year to year, so I feel confident about where our offensive development has progressed during the season.”

And that’s been a long time coming for the Warhawks.

“I’ve been pleased with our offensive line’s ability to make adjustments,” Bullis said. “You can see it now, they’re moving people better. We’ve definitely looked rough around the edges early in the season and we’ve cleaned it up each week. Other than the protection error, we felt great about how our offensive line played last week.

“That Platteville game was great for our confidence in the sense that we said, ‘Yes, our offensive line is clicking.’”

D-I transfers on Saturday

Max Praschak transferred from the University of Wisconsin to UW-River Falls. The linebacker played high school football at Somerset, so it made sense that he would want to return.

Praschak has been among the top tacklers in the WIAC all three seasons he’s played for the Falcons.

Sam Delany transferred to UW-Whitewater from UW as a speedy slot receiver. Delany, who graduated from Kettle Moraine, is part of a deep position group with the Warhawks, but he’s made seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

“Sam was a young man who had our attention out of high school,” Bullis said. “We reached out to him, but he wanted to go to Wisconsin. … Sam wanted to have an opportunity to play his game, and Whitewater gave him a good opportunity to do that.”

Then there’s Holden Thomas, who transferred out of the University of Southern California following his redshirt sophomore season (2018) with the Trojans, where he was a preferred walk-on prior in 2016. Thomas is from Pacific Palisades, California, and went to Brentwood High School. In Wisconsin terms, that’s north of Los Angeles.

Thomas was part of the competition for the quarterback position with Max Meylor and Zach Oles. Thomas bowed out of the competition due to an injury to his throwing arm and is not on the active roster. The plan is for Thomas to return to compete in the spring, though nothing is concrete.

“It came down to, he wanted to play his game,” Bullis said. “He was in a backup role and it’s one thing to practice the game that you love, but it’s another play the game that you love.

“That’s what (UW-Whitewater) presents. It’s a tradition of success and I know that plays into the quality that we offer. There’s a high standard of expectation that is presented, and I think that attracts anyone who wants to compete.”

Kumerow, Trewyn memorabilia

Former UW-Whitewater athletes Jake Kumerow and Nate Trewyn have memorabilia making waves across the Warhawks landscape.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is unveiling the first Jake Kumerow bobblehead today. Kumerow currently plays for the Green Bay Packers and caught a touchdown pass in their victory over the Oakland Raiders.

According to a news release from the Hall of Fame and Museum, the bobblehead is the first of a player in their UW-Whitewater uniform. The bobblehead displays Kumerow with a beard and shoulder-length hair that restricts the bobblehead from nodding erratically.

Trewyn had a signed Nate Trewyn, Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey delivered to a student at an elementary school in the Janesville area. Trewyn is a former Milton athlete who was from Janesville.

“It’s so cool. You do have to continue to pinch yourself, because it’s not what we expect,” Bullis said. “When we recruit a young man, we tell them, yes, we have two players in the NFL. That’s not the reason and the purpose that we exist or our driving force.”