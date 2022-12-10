01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

WHITEWATER—Five players scored in double figures to help UW-Whitewater to an 83-67 victory over Olivet (Michigan) College in nonconference men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Williams Center.

The win was the Warhawks' third in a row and improved their record to 7-3.

