WHITEWATER—Five players scored in double figures to help UW-Whitewater to an 83-67 victory over Olivet (Michigan) College in nonconference men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Williams Center.
The win was the Warhawks' third in a row and improved their record to 7-3.
“We had really good balance,” Warhawks coach Pat Miller said. “And they have two really good 3-point shooters, and we held them to a combined 2-for-9.
“Plus, we shot 34 free throws to their seven, so we did a good job of being physical, attacking the basket and getting the ball inside.”
Trevon Chislom led Whitewater with 21 points and nine rebounds. Miller praised the 6-foot-6 junior’s board work.
“The area where he’s probably underachieved a little bit in our minds was on the rebounding side,” Miller said. “That was really good to see.”
Guard Jameer Barker scored 17 points; Delvin Barnstable had 12, Carter Capstran 11 and Drew Fischer 10. Fischer also tied Chislom with nine rebounds.
JT Hoytink added seven points in 17 minutes of action. Starting guard Miles Barnstable was limited to nine minutes due to an illness.
“Fischer and Hoytink each had solid games,” Miller said. “Drew had been struggling a little bit, and he came in and was 8-of-8 from the line, nine rebounds and 10 points, so he really gave us a lift.”
The Warhawks will make a 4½-hour drive next Saturday to play at Greenville (Illinois) College in a 7 p.m. nonconference game.