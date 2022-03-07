UW-Whitewater women’s basketball players celebrate their victory over Illinois Wesleyan in an NCAA Division III regional final at home on Saturday. The Warhawks will play host to the Round of 16 games on Friday and Saturday.
The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team stands two giant steps away from a trip to the NCAA Division III Final Four—and both those steps will take place on familiar ground.
The Warhawks will play host to three Division III Round of 16 games at Kachel Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday, with the winner qualifying for the Final Four in Pittsburgh March 17 and 19.
Times were announced Monday for the sectional semifinals and final—with only one familiar potential opponent in the four-team grouping.
The host Warhawks (25-4), ranked 12th by d3hoops.com, will take on 16th-ranked Smith College (25-2) of Northampton, Massachusetts, in a first-round game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
In the other semifinal, set for 5 p.m. Friday, unranked UW-Oshkosh (21-6) will meet 10th-ranked Baldwin-Wallace (23-4).
The winners will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday for a trip to UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.
The Warhawks advanced with a 58-34 victory Friday over Ripon College and a 72-54 victory Saturday over Illinois Wesleyan.
While this is the Warhawks’ fourth trip to the Sweet Sixteen since 2008, it’s the first for the current group of Warhawks players.
According to 6-foot-2 senior center Johanna Taylor, it’s been this team’s goal all along.
“It was the goal of my entire (time at Whitewater) because we hadn’t gotten past the first round,” Taylor said after the Warhawks’ victory over Wesleyan.
“We’ve talked about this as a team, making sure that we had our head straight on and not looking ahead to the Final Four. We wanted to focus on each game at hand.
“The feeling is insane,” Taylor said. “There’s no group of people I’d rather do this with.”
The Warhawks have never met Smith, the champions of the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference. The Pioneers take a 10-game winning streak to Whitewater.
Whitewater won two of three games against Oshkosh this season, taking a 67-63 home victory on Jan. 5, falling 60-57 in Oshkosh on Feb. 16 and taking a 67-59 win at home in a semifinal of the WIAC Tournament on Feb. 23.
Smith took a 61-51 win over Framingham State and a 76-58 win over Brooklyn College in its regional, held at Smith.
Oshkosh advanced with a 48-42 win over Wisconsin Lutheran College and a 64-56 win over host Simpson College in a regional in Indianola, Iowa.
Baldwin-Woodville, champion of the Ohio Athletic Conference, traveled to the Gettysburg (Pennsylvania) regional and win by scores of 66-54 over Salisbury (Maryland) and 66-54 over Gettysburg.
