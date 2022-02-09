Three former UW-Whitewater athletic greats will be inducted into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame on July 23 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.
They are part of a group of 27 inductees that include former UW-Stevens Point basketball coaches Jack and Dick Bennett, former WIAC commissioner Gary Karner and former UW-Stevens Point pitcher Jordan Zimmerman, who threw a no-hitter for the Washington Nationals in 2014.
The new class will bring the total number of WIAC Hall of Fame members to 114.
The latest Whitewater honorees:
*** Dr. Dianne Jones (1975-99)—Served as Whitewater’s women’s athletic director from 1986-99 and as women’s basketball coach from 1975-77 and 1979-80. She compiled a 229-103 record with three WIAC titles and five national tournament appearances, including a third-place finish in the NAIA Division III tournament t in 1982.
*** Andre McKoy (1981-84)—Played basketball for the Warhawks from 1981-84 and remains the program’s all-time scoring leader with 2,000 career points. Led the Warhawks to the NCAA Division III national title in 1984, earning second-team All-America honors, and was a three-time All-WIAC first-team pick.
*** Kris Russell (1981-2004)—The architect of the UW-Whitewater women’s volleyball program, building an 812-231 record (.779 winning percentage) over 24 seasons. She led the Warhawks to the NCAA III championship in 2002 and 17 NCAA III tournament appearances overall. Earned four national Coach of the Year honors, coached 41 players to All-America honors and was named WIAC All-Time Coach of the year during the conference’s 2012 centennial celebration.
WIAC wrestling tourneys set Saturday
OSHKOSH—UW-La Crosse will pursue what would be a sixth consecutive championship in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference wrestling championship, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Kolf Sports Center. Individual champions in 10 weight classes will be crowned, along with a team champ.
Five WIAC teams are ranked in the NCAA Division III team rankings: La Crosse (sixth), Oshkosh (11th), Eau Claire (15th), Stevens Point (21st) and Whitewater (24th).
Whitewater’s Jaritt Shinhoster won the WIAC title at 174 pounds last season.
WIAC expands basketball tourney
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced that its conference basketball tournaments will be expanded from six to all eight teams, due to a significant imbalance in the number of games played during the regular season because of COVID-19 protocols.
The tournament will be reseeded after the first and second rounds. Tournament dates are Feb. 18, 22, 24 and 26 for the men and Feb. 18, 21, 23 and 25 for the women. The highest-seeded team will play host to each game. Teams will be reseeded after the first and second rounds.
Athletes earn national academic honors
The UW-Whitewater men’s and women’s cross country teams earned All-Academic honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the 2021 season. The Warhawk men had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.182 and the women had a cumulative GPA of 3.359.
Warhawks earning individual All-Academic honors were Ari De La Cerda of the women’s team and David Fassbender, Justin Krause and Gunner Schlender of the men’s team.
Also, the Whitewater men’s and women’s swimming teams earned Scholar All-America recognition from the College Swimming Coaches Association of America. The women’s team posted a 3.58 cumulative GPA and the men had a 3.06 GPA.