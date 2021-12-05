MENOMONIE

Whitewater High School product Kacie Carollo recorded her first career double-double Saturday to lead the nationally third-ranked UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team to a 58-53 victory at UW-Stout in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

Carollo, a 5-foot-9 freshman guard, totaled 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds as the Warhawks (8-0 overall, 2-0 WIAC) overcame their lightest output of the regular season by making all eight of their free throws over the game’s final 63 seconds.

Whitewater held Stout (3-4, 1-1) to 37.3% shooting from the field and forced 23 turnovers. The Warhawks were perect on 12 free throws but shot only 30.8% from the field.

Sophomore Maggie Trautsch led the Warhawks in scoring with 11 points and junior Aleah Grundahl added 10.

Whitewater used a 9-1 run to take a 26-23 halftime lead, but Stout chipped the lead to two points entering the fourth quarter and took a 48-47 lead with 3 minutes, 1 second to play. Trautsch hit a 3-point basket, only to have Stout tie the game at 50-50 with 2:08 left.

Whitewater finished the game with an 8-3 run, with all the points coming on free throws.

The Warhawks are off until they travel to Daytona Beach, Fla., to meet Alfred (New York) at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 and Centre (Kentucky) at 1 p.m. Dec. 20.

UW-WHITEWATER 58, UW-STOUT 53

UW-Whitewater;13;13;13;19;—;58

UW-Stout;10;13;14;16;—;53

UW-WHITEWATER (8-0, 2-0)

Trautsch 3 4-4 11, Grundahl 5 0-0 10, Kieres 3 0-1 9, Taylor 3 0-0 6, Schumacher 1 0-0 3, Carollo 3 2-2 10, Santo Domingo 1 2-2 5, Belschner 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 12-12 58.

UW-STOUT (3-4, 1-1)

Giesen 5 2-8 12, Mutch 3 4-8 9, Yaeger 3 3-4 9, Schaeffer 3 2-4 8, Olsem 2 1-2 5, Arenz 2 1-2 7, Prieve 1 0-0 2, Sorensen 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 12-24 53.

Field goal percentage—Whitewater .308 (20-65), Stout .373 (19-51). 3-point goals—Whitewater 6-26 (Carollo 2-8, Trautsch 1-4, Kieres 1-4, Schumacher 1-7, Santo Domingo 1-3), Stout 3-14 (Mutch 1-1, Arenz 2-3, Giesen 0-4, Schaeffer 0-4, Prieve 0-1, Jahr 0-1). Rebounds—Whitewater 14-23-37 (Carollo 12, Taylor 8), Stout 12-31 43 (Mutch 12, Giesen 9). Total fouls—Whitewater 26, Stout 16. Fouled out—Grundahl. Assists—Whitewater 15 (Taylor 3, Santo Domingo 3), Stout 12 (Giesen 4, Schaeffer 4). Turnovers—Whitewater 19, Stout 23 Yaeger 4, Schaeffer 4). Blocks—Whitewater 5 (Belschner 2), Stout 0. Steals—Whitewater 10 (Kieres 3), Stout 6 (Schaeffer 2, Arenz 2).

