OSHKOSH—The two regular-season losses to Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season champion UW-Oshkosh didn’t matter to the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team Sunday afternoon.
This time, in the WIAC Tournament championship game, the Warhawks were playing for their fallen teammate Derek Gray.
Playing with determination that was unmatched in Pat Miller’s 22 seasons as UW-Whitewater’s head coach, the Warhawks used a 14-3 run at the end of the first half and fended off several Titans’ comeback attempts in the second half, to pull off a 92-79 victory at the Kolf Center.
The inspirational victory earned the 21-7 Warhawks the WIAC’s automatic NCAA Division III tournament bid. Whitewater will learn its first-game opponent when the NCAA announces its Division III field Monday afternoon.
The Titans had thumped the Warhawks 80-61 on Jan. 11 at the Kolf Center. In the regular-season rematch at Kachel Gymnasium on Feb. 8, the Warhawks led for much of the game but lost 72-68.
That didn’t matter Sunday, when the Warhawks were determined to make the NCAA Division III tournament field as a tribute to Gray.
Gray, who earned All-WIAC first-team honors as a freshman last season with the Warhawks, died of a heart blockage while playing during the team’s youth camp in July.
Miller said the team has been playing in memory of their popular late teammate all season, but it was obvious to him that that was the case Sunday afternoon.
“It was clear they were playing for a purpose,” Miller said. “They were clearly playing for Derek.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a team more determined throughout a course of a game my entire career.”
The Warhawks had five players score in double figures, led by junior forward Trevon Chislom’s 29 points.
Whitewater made 33 of 66 field-goal attempts (50%), including 8 of 18 3-pointers, and made 18 of 22 free throws. The Warhawks outrebounded the Titans 45-35.
“They played hard; they played well,” the proud head coach said. “Oshkosh is a very good team. They made runs, and we answered them.
“Overall, it was a really great win, and I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Junior wing player Delvin Barnstable scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. His brother, freshman guard Miles Barnstable, had 14 points.
Sophomore guard Jameer Barker contributed 14 points and had a team-leading four assists.
Sophomore forward Carter Capstran had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
The Warhawks have gone 10-2 since that lopsided loss at UW-Oshkosh. Miller has praised his young team’s growth in the latter part of the season.
“It’s been fun,” Miller said. “They’ve matured and progressed.”
And on Sunday, the Warhawks won one for the teammate they lost seven months ago.
“They’ve played for him all year,” Miller said of Gray. “His memory is a big part of everything we do.
“They were just determined to not let this season end.”
The season—and memory of Derek Gray—live on.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME RESULT SUNDAY
UW-WHITEWATER 92, UW-OSHKOSH 79
UW-Whitewater (92)—Chislom 11-4-29, D. Barnstable 7-3-18, M. Barnstable 5-3-14, Barker 4-5-14, Capstran 5-1-13, Fisher 1-0-2, Lambert 0-2-2. Totals 33-18-79.
UW-Oshkosh (79)—Borchert 7-2-16, Plamann 3-4-13, Steckbauer 3-3-9, Peterson 0-2-2, Rindfleisch 1-0-2, Mahoney 6-3-16, Carter 4-1-12, Booth 1-2-5, Gunnick 2-0-4. Totals 27-17-79.
Halftime—W 46-35. 3-point goals—W 8 (Chislom 3, Capstran 2, D. Barnstable, M. Barnstable, Barker). O 8 (Plamann 3, Carter 3, Mahoney, Booth). Rebounds—W 45 (Capstran 14), O 35 (Borchert 15). Assists—W 11 (Barker 4), O 12 (Mahoney 4). Free throws missed—W 4, O 12. Total fouls—W 20, O 19. Fouled out—Chislom, Peterson.
SEMIFINAL RESULT FRIDAY
UW-WHITEWATER 72, UW-LA CROSSE 68
UW-Whitewater (72)—M. Barnstable 6-6-22, Chislom 6-3-15, Barker 3-4-11, D. Barnstable 3-2-10, Capstran 3-3-9, Lambert 1-0-3, Fisher 0-2-2. Totals 22-21-72.
UW-La Crosse (68)—Paider 6-3-15, Westra 4-6-14, Steele 4-2-11, Derousseau 2-0-4, Fuhrmann 1-0-2, Anderson 4-3-12, Hannah 2-2-6, Gross 2-0-4. Totals 25-16-68.
Halftime—W 37-32. 3-point goals—W 7 (M. Barnstable 4, D. Barnstable 2, Barker), LC 2 (Steele, Anderson). Rebounds—W 39 (D. Barnstable 8), LC 33 (Paider 7). Assists—W 10 (Capstran 3), LC 6 (Steele and Hannah, 2 each). Free throws missed—W 6, LC 4. Total fouls—W 21, LC 23. Fouled out—Westra.