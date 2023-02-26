01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

OSHKOSH—The two regular-season losses to Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season champion UW-Oshkosh didn’t matter to the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team Sunday afternoon.

This time, in the WIAC Tournament championship game, the Warhawks were playing for their fallen teammate Derek Gray.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you