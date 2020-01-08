STEVENS POINT

Sophomore Bailey Kale scored 19 points, but the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team lost to Stevens Point, 68-54, in a WIAC game Wednesday night in Stevens Point.

Whitewater (5-8, 0-2) was held to 25 points in the first half as the Pointers (10-3, 2-0) built a 12-point lead.

Junior Equan Ards was the only other Warhawk player to break double digits, finishing with 12 points.

Ethan Bublitz and Blake Ehrke both finished with 16 points for the Pointers.

The Warhawks struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just three of 15 attempts.

Up next for Whitewater will be a conference home game against UW-River Falls (7-6, 0-2) Saturday at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater at 5 p.m.

UW-Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts)—Bailey 8 0-0 19, Ards 4 4-4 12, Jensen 1 5-6 7, Brahm 3 1-1 7, Chislom 1 2-2 4, Burks 1 1-2 3, Gates 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 13-15 54.

UW-Stevens Point—Bublitz 5 4-4 16, Ehrke 6 2-2 16, Nelson 2 11-12 15, Spray 3 2-2 9, Koerner 2 0-0 6, Knez 1 0-0 3, Mootz 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 19-20 68.

Whitewater 25 29 — 54

Stevens Point 37 31 — 68

3-pointers—UWW (Kale 3) 3; UWSP (Bublitz 2, Ehrke 2, Spray, Koerner 2, Knez, Mootz) 9. Total fouls—UWW 16, UWSP 11.