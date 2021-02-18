Last spring, the UW-Whitewater baseball team played three games before the season was shut down due to COVID-19.
A week ago, it was uncertain if the Warhawks would be given the go ahead to play ball in 2021.
As of Thursday, they are hoping to play 40 games.
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Wednesday it will move forward with sports competition this spring. The league said nonconference contests are allowed and that each sport--baseball, softball, men's and women's outdoor track and field, women's tennis and women's golf--will have a WIAC championship opportunity.
"We're still working on things, but we would be opening up March 20 at home, hopefully, if possible," UW-W baseball coach John Vodenlich said. "It's going to be a challenge, but we are so excited to do it.
"The spring teams were the first to get canceled (during the pandemic) last year. We would have really mentally been struggling if it was two years in a row."
UW-Whitewater interim athletic director Ryan Callahan told The Gazette previously that finding a way to safely have a spring sports season--and avoiding back-to-back canceled springs--was one of his top priorities.
The fall season was canceled, and the winter sports saw their seasons delayed and ultimately mostly limited to just the month of February. Callahan said that despite a few canceled competitions due mostly to precautionary reasons, the first couple weeks of winter sports have been successful.
"It's exciting going to games again, watching our kids compete ... and fun to see these individuals get back to their natural happy state," Callahan said. "There's no (winter NCAA) championships this year, but they're competing against other schools and that's all we can ask for right now.
"Our student-athletes have been really responsible ... and made a lot of sacrifices. I tell them and our coaches whenever I see them that I applaud their resiliency and determination."
Callahan said many of the protocols put in place this winter will also be in place for the upcoming spring. Some will not be quite as stringent because the sports mostly take place outdoors.
"It'll be very similar, but the level of risk is very different for basketball than it is for (the spring sports)," Callahan said. "We'll spread out and make sure we're still social distancing and masking up when appropriate. The testing will be a little less rigorous than the winter sports, but the student-athletes and staff will still be tested weekly.
"The next step will be to figure out if we can allow fans in the outdoor attendance areas."
Exactly what the spring schedules look like varies depending on the sport.
Vodenlich said teams are not allowed to stay overnight on road trips and that if teams face an opponent outside the WIAC, they must quarantine 10 days before returning to play against a conference team.
"At the end of the day, we would have had to play someone in our area in February to get games going (in the WIAC) by mid-March," Vodenlich said.
And so the baseball team will play a 40-game season with 28 WIAC games. The other 12 games--most of them in the beginning portion of the season--will also be against WIAC opponents but will not officially count in the league standings.
"It'll be conference opponents but not a conference competition," Vodenlich said. "So it's a good blend of things."
In softball, though, the Warhawks will play 14 nonconference games (against non-WIAC teams) between March 4-28 before embarking on a 20-game WIAC season beginning April 8, according to the schedule posted on the team website.
"Our chancellor gave a lot of flexibility to our coaches to determine what they felt was the most appropriate," Callahan said. "Our softball team has more opportunities to play in domes before the weather turns."
The current protocols will also create different travel hurdles.
In recent years, the baseball team has sometimes traveled to face a conference foe in a doubleheader on a Friday or Saturday, stayed the night and played another doubleheader the next day before returning home.
With no overnight stays allowed, a team now will travel in the morning, play a doubleheader in the afternoon and drive home.
"It's going to be a long day," Vodenlich said. "But we absolutely are excited about the opportunity to do it."
After going from mid-May 2019 until now with just a couple games, players and coaches are ready to do whatever is necessary to get back on the field.
"This is the first time these kids are getting back on the field in nearly a year," Callahan said. "There are a lot of variables, but I think the coaches and players are happy to have a full schedule and to compete again."