There was no late drama in this one.
A week after escaping La Crosse with a three-point win on a last-second field goal, UW-Whitewater traveled to Eau Claire and took down the Blugolds, 45-24.
There was no late drama in this one.
A week after escaping La Crosse with a three-point win on a last-second field goal, UW-Whitewater traveled to Eau Claire and took down the Blugolds, 45-24.
That's not to say it was easy; Eau Claire led 14-7 after one quarter and trailed by just seven going into halftime, but the Warhawks (4-1 overall, 2-0 WIAC) scored three second-half rushing touchdowns by three players to pull away.
Whitewater piled up 276 rushing yards on 41 attempts and only punted twice in the game. Running backs Tamir Thomas and Jaylon Edmonson split their workload almost evenly. Thomas had 90 yards on 12 carries while Edmonson added 82 on 15. Both scored a touchdown.
Quarterback Evan Lewandowski threw for 190 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. His favorite targets were Tommy Coates and Tyler Holte, who both caught five passes and a touchdown. Coates outgained Holte 63 yards to 60.
After a three-game road trip and a bye, the Warhawks will return to action at Perkins Stadium on Friday night to host UW-Oshkosh. The Titans (3-2, 1-1) are coming off a 27-24 road defeat to UW-River Falls.
Eau Claire;14;3;0;7;—;24
Whitewater;7;17;7;14;—;45
Scoring summary: W—Drake Martin 15 pass from Evan Lewandowski (Isotalo-McGuire kick). EC—Nicholas Kudick 66 pass from Harry Roubidoux (Blake Christianson kick). EC—Isaac Garside 14 pass from Roubidoux (Christianson kick). W—Tyler Holte 24 pass from Lewandowski (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Tommy Coates 8 pass from Lewandowski (Isotalo-McGuire kick). EC—Dan Zeuli 32 FG. W—Isotalo-McGuire 19 FG. W—Jaylon Edmonson 4 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). W—Tamir Thomas 11 run (Isotalo-McGuire kick). EC—Garside 11 run (Christianson kick). W—Jason Ceniti 10 run (Isotalo-Mcguire kick).
Statistics: First downs—EC 18, W 28. Rushing—EC 27-65, W 41-276. Yards passing—EC 256, W 190. Passes—EC 41-23-1, W 35-21-1. Fumbles—EC 2-2, W 0-0. Penalties—EC 2-14, W 4-32.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.