WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater errors opened the door for Coe College, and the Kohawks then repelled several Warhawks’ threats to collect the NCAA Division III regional championship at van Steenderen Softball Complex here Saturday afternoon.
Coe needed to win twice against UW-Whitewater to advance to the super regionals, and it did just that.
The Warhawks committed seven errors in the first game Saturday in a 13-4 loss. In the decisive second game, Coe took a 3-0 lead in the third inning and hung on for a 3-2 victory that ended UW-Whitewater’s season with a 28-13 record.
Coe (34-9) scored five unearned runs off the seven UW-W errors in the critical first-game victory. Four of those unearned runs came in a five-run third inning to erase a 1-0 Whitewater lead and gave the Kohawks some much-needed confidence.
“It was a rough one defensively,” UW-Whitewater coach Brenda Volk wrote in an email Saturday night. “When you give teams 4-5-6 outs an inning, they are going to capitalize.”
Coe added three runs in the fourth inning to go up 8-2 and send everyone’s thoughts to the second game.
The Kohawks took the lead in the second game. Coe scored twice in the second inning and once in the third for a 3-0 advantage.
Warhawks’ standout freshman reliever Brooke Hock shut out the Kohawks over their final three at-bats, and Whitewater used Meghan Dunning’s solo homer in the fourth and pinch-hitter Kendall Pliner’s RBI double in the sixth inning to get within a run.
Pinch-runner Belle Lapacek advanced to third on a wild pitch, which put the Warhawks in position to tie the game with just one out. But two groundouts ended the inning.
Senior outfielder Kristin Sbarra walked with one out in the Warhawks’ seventh inning. Sbarra advanced to second on a ground out, but a groundout to the second baseman ended the game and the Warhawks’ season.
“I was proud of the team’s effort in Game 2 and had our opportunity to tie the game a couple of times but just couldn’t push that last run across,” Volk wrote. “Coe is very senior heavy, so I am proud that our young team played them tightly for two of the the three games.”
The Warhawks defeated the Kohawks 3-2 on Friday.
Warhawks starting pitcher Maddy Anderson and Hock, along with freshman outfielder Maggie Ward, earned spots on the All-Regional team.
The Warhawks lose only two regular starters—Sbarra and Anderson—off of this year’s roster.
“That is promising,” Volk wrote. “Hopefully everyone is motivated by what we accomplished this season and will come back even stronger in the fall.
“This team really worked hard this season and enjoyed being around each other. I’m proud to have them all part of the Warhawk program.”
Game one
COE COLLEGE 13, UW-WHITEWATER 4
Coe College 005 301 4 — 13 12 0
UW-W 101 002 0 — 4 8 7
Leading hitters—Kappeler (C) 2x5, Vodicka (C) 2x5, Stookey (C) 2x4, Mangelsen (C) 2x5, Wickman (W) 3x4, Koehler (W) 2x4. 2B—Vodicka (C), Stookey (C), Wickman (W), Koehler (W). 3B—Boeckenstedt (C). HR—Kappeler (C), Vodicka (C), Stookey (C), Mangelsen (C), Pliner (W).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—CC: White (W, 7-8-4-4-2-0). W: Anderson (L, 2 2/3-5-5-1-2-1), Cleveland (1-2-2-2-0-0), Hollatz (3 1/3-5-6-5-4-0).
Game two
COE COLLEGE 3, UW-WHITEWATER 2
UW-Whitewater 000 101 0 — 2 4 1
Coe College 021 000 x — 3 7 2
Leading hitters—Parson (C) 2x3, Stookey (C) 2x2. 2B—Pliner (W), Parson (C), Stookey (C).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—W: Dick (L, 1 2/3-3-2-2-1-0), Hock (4 1/3-4-1-1-0-4). CC: Ausenhus (W, 7-4-2-1-2-3).
NCAA DIVISION III REGIONAL
At van Steenderen Softball Complex, UW-Whitewater
(Double-elimination)
RESULTS THURSDAY
Game 1—Coe (Iowa) College 6, Transylvania (Kentucky) University 5, 9 innings.
Game 2—UW-Whitewater 2, Spalding (Kentucky) University 1.
RESULTS FRIDAY
Game 3—UW-Whitewater 3, Coe College 2
Game 4—Transylvania University 7, Spalding University 6 (Spalding (29-13) eliminated.
Game 5—Coe College 6, Transylvania 4 (Transylvania eliminated)
RESULTS SATURDAY
Game 6—Coe College 13, UW-Whitewater 4
Game 7— Coe College 3, UW-Whitewater 2 (UW-Whitewater eliminated)