Pat Miller and Keri Carollo have each spent nearly two decades as the head basketball coaches at UW-Whitewater.

Miller ranks fourth all-time at the NCAA Division III level in career winning percentage and has led the Warhawks men’s hoops program to a pair of national championships.

Carollo coached the women’s program to its fifth Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title last season, and her Warhawks have made the DIII national championship game three times.

Resumes like that are built when coaches install and maintain systems and standards that can withstand the test of time.

But as they get set to embark on their 2019-20 seasons, Miller and Carollo are out to prove that to have sustained success, you must also be willing to change and adapt.

“It’s been really kind of refreshing for us as coaches to really start from scratch,” Carollo said Wednesday in a preseason media session.

And when it came time for Miller’s turn, he said, “A lot of work went into it, a lot of research trying to fit it with personnel and what type of players we feel we can get. And with the number of new people we have, we thought if we were going to make a significant change, this was the time to do it.”

UW-Whitewater’s faithful fans will certainly want to grab a program or roster and keep it handy the first few games at Kachel Gymnasium.

The women’s team lost three of its five starters—who each started all but one game last year—and has 10 freshmen on the roster.

The men’s team returns even less. It lost all each of its top seven scorers from last season. Of the 5,225 total minutes played by Warhawks players last year, just 678 of them (12.99%) return. Senior center Riley Jensen, a Janesville Craig graduate, accounted for more than half of those returning minutes (372).

With that in mind, and an evolution to the game of basketball that includes an uptick in 3-point shooting, it was time to give the program—and particularly its offense—a complete overhaul. Gone is the Wash U swing offense Miller has used for the better part of a decade. In its place is John Beilein’s two-guard offense.

“We were finding it was just taking too long to teach, and we weren’t very good at it,” Miller said of the swing. “We wanted different spacing, more perimeter-oriented with some structure. I had been looking at a lot of different things. I think that what Michigan ran under Beilein … does that for us.”

Conversely, Carollo might have a slew of new faces, but it doesn’t sound as though her team will play much differently than the up-tempo, pressing style of the past.

“We are probably one of the faster teams that we’ve had in a while,” she said. “You know I like to play fast and full-court, so this group is going to be fun to watch.”

Such newness in both programs certainly sounds like it could be entertaining.

It also might lead to some roller coaster-like ups and downs through the basketball season at UW-W.

Carollo called it a “building season.” For some reason, to my ear, that at least sounds like a better version of “rebuilding season.”

But she has been here before. Just a few years ago, in fact. In 2014, the Warhawks went 13-13 overall and 8-8 in the WIAC when freshmen Brooke Trewyn, Malia Smith and Andrea Meinert were asked to jump right into the deep end. Their names now litter the Whitewater record books, and they wound up winning the WIAC regular-season and tournament titles as seniors.

But for Miller, this is somewhat uncharted waters.

“The last time we had a losing season here, I was an assistant. It was (Craig grad) Aubrey Lewis-Byers’ freshman year, we went 11-14,” Miller said, referencing the 1999-2000 season. “This is the youngest team we’ve had since then, by a mile.”

Two years later, in Miller’s first season as head coach, the Warhawks went 21-7.

What does it all mean?

Don’t be surprised if both UW-Whitewater basketball programs experience some growing pains this season. It would actually be more surprising if they didn’t go through stretches of great inconsistency.

But with proven head coaches at the helm who are not afraid to take on new challenges, the Warhawks are in good hands.

Eric Schmoldt is the sports editor of The Gazette. Email him at eschmoldt@gazettextra.com.