WHITEWATER
Kevin Bullis took one glance at a postgame statistics sheet, squinted for a second and asked if there was a typo.
UW-Whitewater’s head coach remembered back to a season ago when the Warhawks defense gave up 248 rushing yards and nearly 600 total yards at UW-Oshkosh. That road loss essentially stuck the final fork in any hopes UW-W had of making the NCAA Division III playoffs.
“Is this right?” Bullis asked. “Net yards rushing: 18 for Oshkosh?”
Indeed, there was no misprint.
One year later, Whitewater held the Titans to 18 rushing yards Saturday in a 20-0 victory at Perkins Stadium.
“A year ago, that group, especially the front seven, was an immature defense,” Bullis said. “That Oshkosh game a year ago … this group took it personal.”
That was then, and this is now.
This UW-Whitewater defense might be the most dominant unit in the nation.
The eighth-ranked Warhawks entered the day with the nation’s fourth-ranked total defense and fifth-ranked scoring defense. And then they might have played their best game yet despite the fact they were going up against the 10th-ranked team in the country.
“Standard procedure for our defense is how I would describe that,” senior linebacker Bryce Leszczynski said. “We stopped the run, were physical and I think that showed on the scoreboard for us.”
Whitewater didn’t allow Oshkosh’s offense across midfield for a single second of the first half.
Oshkosh got their briefly early in the third quarter, but thanks in part to a David O’Gorman sack it never got within scoring range and was forced to punt.
And the one time Whitewater’s defense looked human Saturday, when the Titans drove down the field and had a first-and-goal opportunity from the 2-yard line, even then the Warhawks didn’t blink. A botched snap and a couple penalties pushed Oshkosh back 24 yards from that spot, and the shutout was preserved.
“That shows our defense, how resilient we are,” said senior defensive end Harry Henschler, a Janesville Craig High graduate who added two more sacks to his season total.
“Everybody is together, from the back to the front,” he added. “Everyone is making plays. Everybody knows their job individually, and when everybody does their job it fits into an entire defense.”
Bullis said having such a prolific defense takes the pressure off the Warhawks’ offense. And that was certainly the case after Whitewater missed a pair of first-half field goals and settled for a 13-0 halftime lead.
The Warhawks didn’t panic, because they knew 13 points—heck, three points—could very well be enough to win the game.
In fact, in the end, outside of three long pass plays from Cole Wilber to JT Parish—he caught three passes for a ridiculous 197 yards and both of the game’s touchdowns—statistics show Whitewater’s offense gained about three yards per play. But Bullis likes the play of his line and the resiliency of his quarterback.
“I’m excited about the explosiveness of our offense. I’m excited about our offensive line and how it’s developing,” Bullis said. “Our biggest issue with our offense is consistency now. We’ve got to eliminate the three, four errors that result in us missing an opportunity and cut it down to one or two next week.”
But let’s face it, with this defense, the Warhawks also don’t need to score 30 points a game.
And it might be time, at least for those of us outside the program, to start thinking about how special this defense could be.
While UW-W’s coaches and players will not allow themselves to look ahead, it’s hard to see a team remaining on the regular-season schedule that could stump this defensive unit.
The Warhaws have now given up 19 total points in five games, and never more than seven in any one of them.
So, yeah, a WIAC championship-caliber defense? Absolutely.
A defense capable of leading a charge toward a national title?
Halfway through the regular season, at least, that thought doesn’t seem far-fetched.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse