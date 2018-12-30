Sports are unpredictable.
That’s part of what makes them so great.
The best sports moments of 2019 very likely will be ones that we cannot even fathom here during the last few days of 2018.
With that said, here’s a look at some of the top state, local and high school storylines that intrigue me the most as we get set to ring in the new year.
Locally speaking
- The 2018 tournament golf season was one of the best we’ve seen in recent years in Janesville.
Along with Riverside hosting its annual Ray Fischer tournament, the Country Club hosted the state’s top female players for the State Women’s Open, as well as a high school boys sectional tournament, just to name a few.
In 2019, the Country Club will take things a step further, hosting a women’s professional tournament. The Janesville Golf Classic will take place Aug. 2-4. It is a stop on the Symetra Tour, which is the official developmental tour for the LPGA.
- The Town Square Gran Prix bike race was an excellent summer spectacle in downtown Janesville.
Held June 26, the event was a stop on the annual Tour of America’s Dairyland. It closed off a 12-block area in the heart of downtown so that hundreds of amateur and professional racers could compete. Officials told The Gazette it cost the city roughly $30,000 and generated an estimated $100,000 of economic impact.
With a year of experience under their belt, it wouldn’t be surprising to see organizers make the event even bigger and better in their second attempt. According to the Tour of America’s Dairyland website, the Janesville stop will be June 25.
- UW-Whitewater’s football team returned to the Division III national semifinals in 2018, putting the Warhawks back in the national title conversation after missing the playoffs in 2017.
The Warhawks men’s basketball team is undefeated. The women’s hoops team is still a favorite to win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. And we suspect the baseball and softball teams will again be a force this spring.
UW-W’s impressive sports run continues.
- There have been talks of a new baseball stadium for the Beloit Snappers since I was hawking hot dogs and dragging the infield at Pohlman Field nearly two decades ago.
The story has picked up again, with the team announcing in September a memorandum of understanding that “sets the framework for the sale of the Snappers to a new ownership group and the construction of a new stadium in downtown Beloit with an opening targeted for the 2020 season.”
Things have been relatively quiet since.
Is 2019 the year that new stadium plans actually come to fruition? Or will the area lose the minor league team that has been here since 1982?
- Speaking of new venues, talks and studies continue in Janesville surrounding a new indoor recreational center. The attention seems to be focused on a facility with multiple ice rinks that could play home to the Janesville Jets and host youth tournaments.
A feasibility study conducted by Conventions, Sports & Leisure International was expected to be completed by year end, according to Gazette archives.
Statewide
- Seeing a NLCS Game 7 at Miller Park was certainly one of the highlights of my 2018.
Obviously, a victory would have made it even sweeter.
Many of Milwaukee’s NL Central rivals have added some pieces already this offseason. We’ll have to wait and see if the Brewers, who will have nearly all of their main contributors back, can recapture the magic in 2019.
- With the NFL’s regular season coming to an end today, the Green Bay Packers’ coaching search should begin gaining steam.
I don’t find the list of top candidates to be all that impressive.
First and foremost, the Packers must find someone who can get on the same page with Aaron Rodgers while there is still time.
- The Milwaukee Bucks entered Saturday with the best record in the NBA.
That’s not a misprint.
With LeBron gone from the Eastern Conference and the Bucks enjoying their first year in a new arena, can Milwaukee potentially make a run at an NBA Finals?
- We’re almost four years removed from the Badgers’ last trip to the Final Four.
I wouldn’t bet on an in-state team getting that far in this year’s March Madness, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see both Wisconsin and Marquette at least reach the Sweet 16, either.
- The Wisconsin football team needs a quarterback.
Outside of the Russell Wilson season, this is a storyline that is pretty much as old as time.
The prep scene
- The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association released its proposal for conference realignment this past summer.
The plan calls for Janesville Craig and Parker to move out of the Big Eight Conference beginning with the 2020 season.
The WIAA has the final authority to change or adjust the plan, which could be voted on in early 2019.
- Keeanu Benton recently signed his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Wisconsin, but his high school career is not over yet.
Benton, a Janesville Craig senior, is ranked No. 1 in the Division 1 state wrestling rankings at 285 pounds. He was the state runner-up a year ago, and this year’s state tournament at the Kohl Center runs Feb. 21-23.
- We’ve had an area baseball team reach the state tournament in five consecutive seasons.
Can we make it six?
Remember, there’s no summer baseball anymore, so the brackets might look a little different this time around.
- Speaking of streaks, we haven’t been as lucky on the football end of things.
We haven’t had an area team at Camp Randall since Big Foot lost in overtime of the 2012 Division 4 game.
I’m not sure I see an area team getting there in 2019, but I’m ready for the drought to end.
