UW-Whitewater started out it first Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Confreerence game by scoring the first two baskets against UW-River Falls.
The Warhawks concluded the game with a 25-15 run.
In between, it was all Falcons.
River Falls opened up a 17-point lead in the second half and withstood a late rally to down the Warhawks 75-70 Saturday afternoon.
The loss dropped Whitewater to 0-3 in the conference and 5-9 overall.
River Falls is 1-2 and 8-6.
Equan Ards led the Warhawks with 29 points and 19 rebounds. Bailey Kale added 13 points, and Jack Brahm had 10 points.
River Falls led 60-45 with just more than 10 minutes to play. Whitewater ralled to get within 66-64 with 1:44 on a Kale basket, but the Falcons scored the next six points to regain command.
RIVER FALLS 75, WHITEWATER 70
River Falls (75)—Stensgard 6-8 3-6 19; Hanson 4-10 2-2 14; Keller 4-5 4-6 13; Ingersoll 4-9 1-1 9; Jackson 3-8 3-5 9; Werdin 2-4 0-0 5; Reeck 1-3 0-0 2; Phillips 1-1 0-0 2; Ohde 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 26-50 13-20 75.
Whitewater (70)—Ards, 10-19 7-10 29; Kale, 5-18 1-2 13; Brahm, 2-4 6-6 10; Chislom, 3-8 3-4 9; Jensen, 2-3 0-0 4; Martinez, 1-3 0-0 2; Burks, 1-2 0-0 2; Gates, 0-3 1-2 1; Grintjes, 0-2 0-2 0; Walker Jr., 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 24-65 18-26 70.
UW-River Falls 42 33 -75
UW-Whitewater 28 42 -70
3-point goals—River Falls 10-21 (Hanson 4-9; Stensgard 4-4; Werdin 1-1; Keller 1-2; Reeck 0-2; Ingersoll 0-3), Whitewater 4-23 (Ards, 2-6; Kale, 2-8; Chislom, 0-2; Jensen, 0-1; Martinez, 0-1; Burks, 0-1; Gates, 0-2; Walker Jr., 0-1; Brahm, 0-1). Rebounds—River Falls 25 (Jackson 6; Stensgard 6), Whitewater 47 (Ards, 19). Assists—River Falls 17 (Stensgard 5), Whitewater 8 (Kale, 3). Total fouls—River Falls 18, Whitewater 19.