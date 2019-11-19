Trent Jones’ basket with 26 seconds left stood up, and Ripon College edged host UW-Whitewater 71-70 in a nonconference college men’s basketball game Tuesday night at Kachel Center.

The Warhawks (2-2) took their first lead of the second half with 1:05 to play on junior forward Equan Ards’ 3-pointer.

Jones put the Red Hawks (2-1) back on top. Trevon Chislom’s jumper with two seconds left failed to fall for the Warhawks.

Ards led all scorers with 28 points. He made 12 of 17 shots, and added three steals and two rebounds. Sophomor guard Paul Kingsley came off the bench to sink four 3-pointers to finish with 12.

Freshman forward Trevon Chislom contributed 10 points and three rebounds.

The Warhawks host Monmouth (Ill.) Friday at 8 p.m. at Kachel Gymnasium.

RIPON 71, UW-WHITEWATER 70

Ripon College (71)—Kostroski 6-10 0-0 17; Jones 8-13 1-2 17; Steffes 4-6 2-2 13; DeValk 2-4 5-6 9; Mahone 3-7 0-0 7; Theune 3-9 0-0 6; Bartol 1-1 0-0 2; Rutkowski 0-2 0-0 0; Young 0-0 0-0 0; Jorgensen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-53 8-10 71.

UW-Whitewater (70)—Ards,12-17 2-3 28; Kingsley,4-8 0-0 12; Chislom, 4-8 2-3 10; Kale, 3-8 0-0 8; Conaghan, 2-3 1-2 7; Burks, 2-6 0-0 5; Jensen, 0-2 0-0 0; Brahm, 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 27-54 5-8 70.

Ripon;33;38—71

UW-Whitewater;29;41—70

3-point goals—Ripon 9-18 (Kostroski 5-8; Steffes 3-5; Mahone 1-2; Theune 0-1; Jorgensen 0-1; Jones 0-1), Whitewater 11-19 (Kingsley, 4-8; Ards, 2-2; Kale, 2-4; Conaghan, 2-3; Burks, 1-2). Rebounds—Ripon 32 (DeValk 8), Whitewater 23 (Kingsley, 4; Jensen, 4). Assists—Ripon 10 (Jones 6), Whitewater 18 (Kale, 8). Total fouls—Ripon 13, Whitewater 12.