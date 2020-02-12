Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low near 10F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low near 10F. NNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.