PLATTEVILLE
An old-fashioned three-point play from senior Becky Raeder lifted the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team to a 59-55 WIAC road win over UW-Platteville on Wednesday night.
The victory sets up the first-place Warhawks (20-2, 10-1 in conference) for a critical WIAC game at 5 p.m. Saturday against second-place UW-Eau Claire. A victory at Eau Claire will put the Warhawks two games ahead of the Blugolds with three to play. An Eau Claire win would created a first-place tie.
It appeared for a while that Whitewater would go into Saturday's game in a first-place tie. The Warhawks trailed 55-53 with 20 seconds left. Then Raeder got fouled while attempting a spinning layup. Raeder’s shot rattled in after bouncing around the rim. The senior guard made the free throw attempt to give the Warhawks the lead.
The Pioneers missed a reverse layup with six seconds to go.
Warhawks junior Johanna Taylor made 3 of 4 free throws during the final four seconds of the game to ice the contest.
Raeder led the Warhawks on Wednesday night with with 19 points.
Platteville (11-11, 3-8 WIAC) led 18-12 after the first quarter of play. The Pioneers finished off the final 6:34 of the first half on an 11-5 run.
Whitewater (20-2, 10-1) trailed by as much as 25-16 with 5:38 remaining in the second period, but ended up outscoring the Pioneers, 16-14, in the second quarter, to go into halftime down 32-28.
The Warhawks once again trailed by nine in the third quarter as the Pioneers built their advantage up to 44-35 with 4:24 left.
Whitewater responded with a 10-0 run to take a 45-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
The final quarter of play stayed at a one-possession contest until two seconds were left when Taylor made one of two free throws to put Whitewater up four.
Taylor scored 16 points and also added eight rebounds. She finished 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Sophomore Veronica Kieres also broke double digits with 12 points.
Whitewater High School graduate Allison Heckert scored four points for Platteville and added a game-high five assists.
WHITEWATER 59, PLATTEVILLE 55
Whitewater (59)--Raeder, 8-21 1-1 19; Taylor, 4-9 8-10 16; Kieres, 3-7 5-8 12; Schumacher, 2-6 2-2 6; Grundahl, 2-8 0-0 4; Oomens, 1-7 0-0 2; Belschner, 0-0 0-0 0; Green, 0-1 0-0 0; Sto. Domingo, 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 20-62 16-21 59.
Platteville (55)—Domask, 5-14 2-3 12; Emendorfer, 3-4 0-2 9; Williams, 4-6 0-0 8; Clemons, 2-11 1-2 7; Meyers, 3-10 0-0 7; Asche, 3-6 0-0 6; Heckert, 1-5 2-2 4; Stewart, 0-3 2-2 2; Gilbert, 0-0 0-0 0; McGrath, 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-59 7-11 55.
Whitewater;12;16;17;14--59
Platteville;18;14;12;11--55
3-point goals--Whitewater 3-18 (Raeder, 2-9; Kieres, 1-3; Schumacher, 0-4; Sto. Domingo, 0-2), Platteville 6-18 (Emendorfer, 3-3; Clemons, 2-5; Meyers, 1-4; Heckert, 0-2; Stewart, 0-1; Asche, 0-1; Williams, 0-1; Domask, 0-1). Rebounds--Whitewater 37 (Grundahl, 9), Platteville 36 (Domask 15). Assists--Whitewater 6 (Sto. Domingo, 2), Platteville 15 (Heckert 5). Total fouls--Whitewater 16, Platteville 19. A-212