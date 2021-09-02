UW-WHITEWATER PREVIEW
What: Carthage College (Kenosha) at UW-Whitewater (ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III by d3football.com).
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Perkins Stadium, Whitewater.
Tickets/parking/safety: Tickets may be purchased in advance at tickets.uww.edu. Parking is available for advance purchase at a reduced rate at www.uww.edu/ce/homefootballparking. To check on latest COVID-19 safety protocols, visit uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
Previous seasons: Whitewater went 13-2 in 2019 and advanced to the Stagg Bowl national championship game, falling to North Central College. The Warhawks did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carthage went 4-6 in 2019 and 2-0 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
TV/Radio: Video will be streamed live at at uwwtv.housing.uww.edu. A radio broadcast will be carried live on KIX, 106.5 FM, and streamed live at kix1065.com.
About the Warhawks: The game will be Whitewater's first since the Dec. 20, 2019, Stagg Bowl. ... Kevin Bullis enters his sixth season as Whitewater’s head coach with a 57-9 overall record. … Whitewater was picked as the favorite in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and has gone 33-3 in nonconference games in August and September over the past 12 years. … The Warhawks return the 2019 WIAC defensive player of the year in senior lineman Mackenzie Balanganayi, who has career totals of 20.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. The Warhawks allowed a stingy 63.8 yards rushing per game in 2019. … Balanganayi will serve as a team captain along with senior offensive lineman Ryan Gannon, who was a first-team All-WIAC pick in 2019; senior defensive back Mark McGrath, who was a second-team d3football.com All-American in 2019 and has 95 career tackles and seven interceptions, and junior running back Ryan Ponick. … Balanganayi and Gannon were named preseason All-America picks by d3football.com, and McGrath and senior running back Alex Peete made the second team after helping Whitewater average 195.7 yards rushing and 30.1 points per game in 2019. Peete rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons. … The quarterback will be senior Max Meylor, a product of Mount Horeb, and senior Derek Kumerow, the brother of former Warhawk and current Buffalo Bills receiver, will start at wide receiver.
About the Firebirds: Coach Dustin Hass' team will meet Whitewater for the first time in program history. A member of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, the Firebirds will meet three teams in d3football.com’s top five and three other teams mentioned in the rankings. … Senior Jalen Dennis rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, caught 27 passes for 390 yards and threw for 231 yards and three TDs in 2019, but is listed as a defensive back on Carthage's 2021 roster. ... Senior defensive back Bobby Baker recorded 50 tackles and eight pass breakups in 2019.
--Art Kabelowsky