What: UW-Platteville (1-3 overall, 0-1 WIAC) at No. 3 UW-Whitewater (4-0, 1-0) in the 26th annual George Chryst Memorial Bowl, held in honor of the former Platteville coach and the father of current University of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Perkins Stadium, Whitewater.
Tickets: Tickets, from $8 to $13, are available at the gate or online at tickets.uww.edu /Online/default.asp.
TV/radio/internet: A telecast of the game will be streamed live online by uwwtv.housing.uww.edu. WKCH radio (106.5 FM) will broadcast the game, with an online stream available at kix1065.com. Live statistics can be found online at sidearmstats.com/uww/football.
Last week: The Warhawks opened WIAC play with a 37-6 victory over previously unbeaten UW-Stout at home. Max Meylor threw for three touchdowns, Alex Peete rushed for two and the defense held Stout to 50 yards rushing and 6-of-18 third-down conversions. Platteville visited eighth-ranked UW-Oshkosh for its WIAC opener and mounted a late charge before falling, 35-32. Oshkosh took a 21-3 lead in the first quarter. Platteville finished with 344 yards passing.
The series: Whitewater leads, 84-24-4. The Warhawks have beaten Platteville in 23 of the teams’ last 25 meetings, with the Pioneers’ last win coming in 2004. However, six of the last eight meetings have been decided by 10 points or fewer.
About the Warhawks: Coach Kevin Bullis (sixth season, 61-9 record) has shut out its first four opponents in the first half for a combined halftime margin of 105-0. What’s more, the Warhawks have given up only seven third-quarter points and have a final scoring margin of 38.3 to 8.5 points. It will be a challenge to maintain that stingy streak, though, as Platteville is an offensive-minded team. A key player will be senior defensive back Mark McGrath, who earned WIAC Defensive Player of the Week honors last week after making six tackles, forcing one fumble and breaking up one pass. McGrath has 19 tackles on the year, one behind junior linebacker Shane McGrail for the team lead. Sophomore defensive back Egon Hein and junior linebacker Aaron Sturdevant of Burlington each have 17 stops, and senior defensive lineman Mackenzie Balanganayi has five quarterback hurries and four of the Warhawks’ 12 sacks. On offense, senior receiver Ryan Wisniewski caught three passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns, helping Meylor, a senior, boost his season passing totals to 916 yards (at a 71.1% completion rate) with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. Peete, a senior, now has 277 yards rushing and eight TDs.
About the Pioneers: Coach Mike Emendorfer (22nd season, 109-107 record) still follows his pass-oriented philosophy, though he has introduced a modicum of rushing into the scheme over recent years. The Pioneers throw for 305.3 yards per game and run for 57.2 yards, averaging 28.5 points per game. Senior quarterback Colin Schuetz has completed 109 of 170 throws (59.4%) for 1,190 yards and nine touchdowns, with three interceptions. Sophomore wide receiver Brandt Stare has 24 receptions for 411 yards and three TDs and sophomore wide receiver Ben Wilson has caught 23 passes for 253 yards and a score. Senior receiver Chance Nelson of Milton has four catches for 20 yards. While scoring hasn't been a huge problem for Platteville, scoring enough points has. The Platteville defense has yielded 28.5 points and a whopping 478.8 yards per game. Freshman linebacker Sam Smith leads the crew with 41 tackles, and sophomore defensive lineman Justin Blazek has 38 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception. Sophomore defensive back Samuel Tausz has picked off two passes.
—Art Kabelowsky