What: No. 3 UW-Whitewater (6-0 overall, 3-0 WIAC) at UW-River Falls (5-1, 2-1).
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Smith Stadium, River Falls.
Tickets: Tickets will be available at the gate.
TV/radio/internet: A telecast will be streamed live by uwrfsports.com/watch. WKCH radio (106.5 FM) will broadcast the game, with an online stream at kix1065.com. Live statistics are available at sidearmstats.com/uwrf/football.
Last week: The Warhawks remained unbeaten, pulling away late for a 32-13 victory over UW-Oshkosh. ... The Falcons picked up their second consecutive road victory (and fourth overall) with a 41-24 win at UW-Eau Claire.
The series: Whitewater leads, 40-20-2. Two of the last seven meetings have been decided by one possession.
About the Warhawks: Coach Kevin Bullis (sixth season, 63-9 record) saw his team fall behind for the first time this season when UW-Oshkosh scored the game’s first touchdown last week. The Warhawks immediately drove for a tying score as part of a run of 22 consecutive points and then pulled away from a late six-point lead to beat the Titans. … Junior linebacker Ryan Liszka was named WIAC Defensive Player of the Week after making two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), forcing a fumble and totaling six tackles against Oshkosh. He is part of a defense that has allowed 11.3 points and 265.7 yards per game, including only 67.8 rushing yards, and has not yielded more than 14 points in any game. … Senior running back Alex Peete leads the league and ranks sixth in NCAA Division III in scoring with 13 points per game, with 11 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores. He has gained 449 yards on the ground. … Senior Ryan Wisniewski leads the receiving corps with 26 catches for 478 yards and six scores. … Senior quarterback Max Meylor has been all but unstoppable so far, completing 72.6% of his passes (98 of 135) for 1,440 yards and 18 touchdowns, with no interceptions.
About the Falcons: River Falls is off to its best start during the tenure of coach Matt Walker (11th season, 28-68). The Falcons have won four road games and lost just once, to 14th-ranked UW-La Crosse on Oct. 2. What’s more, River Falls leads the WIAC and ranks in the top 10 nationally in several offensive categories, including scoring (47.5 points per game) and total offense (540.5 yards per game). The Falcons average 247.3 yards rushing per game and 5.3 yards per carry, and have passed for 293.2 yards per game. Senior quarterback Kole Hinrichsen has completed 64.3% of his passes (135 of 210) for 1,517 yards and 13 TDs, with four interceptions. He also has rushed for 328 yards and five scores. … Senior running back Luke Fugate has 642 yards and nine TDs on a 7.0 per-carry average, and junior receiver Andy Groebner has 21 catches for 358 yards and seven scores. … Senior linebacker Ben Ertz leads the defense with 27 tackles and a sack.