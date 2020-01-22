PLATTEVILLE
Equan Ards scored a game-high 19 points, but it wasn't nearly enough as the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team lost at UW-Platteville, 77-56, in a WIAC game Wednesday.
The No. 11th-ranked Pioneers took a 37-27 lead into halftime. Platteville (15-2, 5-1) was paced by Carter Voelker, who scored a team-high 18 points. Former Janesville Craig player Blake McCann added 13 points for the Pioneers.
Breontae Hunt broke double digits for the Warhawks, scoring 13 points.
Whitewater (6-11, 1-5) was held 31 percent from the field, shooting 22 of 71.
The Warhawks will host UW-Oshkosh in a conference game Saturday at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater at 5 p.m.
UW-PLATTEVILLE 77, UW-WHITEWATER 56
UW-Whitewater (56)—Ards 8 2-3 19, Hunt 4 4-4 13, Chislom 3 0-0 6, Martinez 2 0-0 6, Brahm 2 0-0 5, Huerta 1 0-0 3, Kale 1 0-0 2, Burks 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 6-8 56.
UW-Platteville (77)—Voelker 7 2-2 18, Shields 4 7-8 16, McCann 4 4-4 13, Tuma 3 2-2 10, Stovall 2 3-4 7, Fox 1 4-4 6, Gunnink 2 0-0 5, Jarvensivu 1 0-0 2. Totals — 24 22-24 77.
UW-Whitewater;21;29—56
UW-Platteville;37;40—77
3-pointers—UWW 6 (Ards, Hunt, Martinez 2, Brahm, Huerta); UWP 7 (Voelker 2, Shields, McCann, Tuma 2, Gunnink). Rebounds—UWW 29, UWP 39. Total fouls—UWW 16, UWP 14.