Ryann Porter and Tina Shelton were 2020 Janesville Parker High graduates and teammates.
They both shared disappointment when the 2020 WIAA Division 1 Track and Field Championships was canceled due to COVID-19. They both had realistic hopes of winning or at least having podium finishes in La Crosse in several events.
The two went on to college and have put their disappointment of three years ago far behind them.
Porter has put her name in the Indiana State University record books in both the 60-meter dash and triple jump during the indoor track season. She ranks second in school history with a leap of 41 feet, 10½ inches in the triple jump and sixth in ISU history with her time of 8.62 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles.
Shelton also has stood out in her first two seasons at UW-Whitewater, earning a trip to this month’s national indoor meet in the 60-meter dash after winning the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title in the event.
Porter placed 19th in last year’s NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships in the triple jump with her 41-10½ jump to earn her second All-America honorable mention honor last June.
“This year, I want to make second- or first-team,” she said. “I would love to have a school record, but I don’t know if that’s a this-year goal or next-year goal.”
She followed that up two weeks later with a 15th-place finish in the United States Track and Field national outdoor meet in the triple jump with a distance of 40-11¾.
Earlier, she won the Missouri Valley Conference meet title in the triple jump and was fourth in the 100 hurdles (14.15).
During the recently completed indoor season, Porter was selected at the MVC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week after earning top-three finishes in the 60-meter hurdles and long jump at the Indiana State Open. It was the third time in her college career that she earned the conference’s weekly honor.
Coach appreciates work ethic
Jeff Martin coaches Porter in the jumps. He said Porter has been determined to succeed since she committed to the program her senior year at Parker.
“When she came to Indiana State, she was highly motivated because she lost her senior year to COVID,” Martin said. “Because she is a goal-orientated person and her work ethic is extremely high, that was a big factor on why she has been successful right away.”
Porter qualified for the NCAA national outdoor meet as a freshman, an accomplishment she said was “a complete shock.”
She carries her attitude into the classroom. She has a 4.0 grade-point average as an elementary education major. She earned the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Track and Field Scholar Athlete of the Year honor, as well as the MVC’s Elite 17 Award for both the indoor and outdoor championships that goes to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA who scored points in the meets.
Martin said Porter displays the same amount of attention to his coaching as she does in the classroom.
“I couldn’t ask for a better athlete as far as that is concerned,” Martin said.
Even though a 19th-place finish in the NCAA national meet in the triple jump is admirable, Martin said Porter has higher finishes in mind.
“She’s not satisfied, I can assure you,” he said. “She views herself as one of the best triple jumpers in the country.
“She has to get a bit stronger, but she is on the right track, and the goal is to make it back to this year’s championships and to make the finals.”
Porter also competes in the 100 hurdles and long jump for the Sycamores, which makes her practice schedule different than most of her teammates.
“They all complement each other,” Martin said of Porter’s three events. “The biggest thing we have to do is the juggling act of what she is going to practice on what day.”
Porter doesn’t need a calendar to tell her what day it is. She knows by her practices.
“I run Mondays,” she said. “Tuesdays, I jump. Wednesdays, I hurdle. Thursdays, I do like a recovery, and Fridays I do like a pre-meet.
“So each day a week, it’s one thing. It’s not as much time as I want to spend on everything, but it still works out.”
Martin appreciates the work Porter puts in.
“She does a good job of not being overwhelmed,” Martin said. “She takes it all in and does the best she can.”
And that has been enough to make her a respected team member as a junior.
“She does it all,” Martin said. “She is one of the leaders on the team.”
Shelton adds javelin to her mix
Shelton also has risen to that status on the Warhawks squad.
The junior is coming off an indoor season in which she won the WIAC 60-meter dash while setting the school record and WIAC league and championship records with her time of 7.55 seconds.
That time is the 10th fastest in NCAA Division III history.
“Tina has had a remarkable season thus far,” UW-Whitewater sprint coach Josh Ireland said. “She’s very deserving of everything that comes her way based on her level of commitment and focus to being her best each and every day.”
Ireland said Shelton will compete in the 100 and 200 and be a member of the Warhawks’ 4-by-100 relay team.
And there is another event on her plate—the javelin throw—an event that is not offered at any Wisconsin high school.
“She started javelin last year and placed sixth at our conference meet,” said Ireland, who coaches the event for both the Warhawks men’s and women’s teams.
Because no Wisconsin high schools offer the event, Ireland has to search through his teams for potential throwers. Women’s javelins have to be a minimum of 86½ inches long and weight at least 1.3 pounds.
Shelton had a season-best throw of 116-10 to finish sixth in the WIAC outdoor meet last spring.
“Speed, power and strength and coordination,” Ireland said when asked what qualities make for a good javelin thrower.
Despite her extended event menu, Ireland plans to see Shelton’s name among the WIAC and Division III leaders in those events during the outdoor season.
“We expect her to make continued progress,” Ireland said. “Any awards or honors she earns along the way are an added bonus.”
While Porter and Shelton don’t keep in contact much anymore, Porter says she does follow her 2020 classmate.
“If she pops up on my social media, I always send her some congrats,” Porter said.
With the expanded track and field duties both Porter and Shelton have, it’s safe to say they’ve forgotten the disappointment they felt when COVID-19 wiped out their final season at Parker High.
“I guess so,” Porter said. “That state title would have been nice.”
Now they have national titles in mind.