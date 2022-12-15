Emme Bullis’ parents were both teachers and coaches.
That partially explains the Whitewater High graduate’s success as a redshirt freshman the Cal Poly volleyball team this season.
Bullis finished the season as the Mustangs leader in assists (1,105) and digs (26) and third in service aces with 18.
The setter helped Cal Poly to a 17-13 record, including a 14-6 mark in the Big West. That tied Cal Poly with Long Beach State for third place.
Her first season in the Big West impressed her head coach Caroline Walters.”
“She’s a leader,” Walters told The Mustang News, the school’s publication. “She is consistently saying the right things and doing the right things.”
That is nothing new for people who watched Bullis star four years for the Whippets. A three-time Rock Valley Conference first-team selection and a first-team all-state pick her senior year, Bullis had a solid upbringing both in the classroom and on the volleyball court.
Her father, Kevin, was the UW-Whitewater head football coach from 2015 until the end of this past season when he announced his retirement.
Emme’s mother, Kathy, coached her throughout her high school career. Kathy retired after the 2021 season as the Whippets’ head coach.
Kevin and Kathy are in the process of moving to California. Kevin is pursuing a job in education, while Kathy already has been working in California.
Cal Poly is located in San Luis Obispo, which is between Los Angeles and San Francisco on the Pacific Ocean coastline.
They will have more opportunities to watch Emme play in her three remaining seasons.
She beat out a senior who was second in assists in the Big West last season for the starting setter job.
The Mustangs lost their first seven matches in a tough opening schedule, but then won 11 of their next 12.
As setter, Bullis was like Cal Poly’s quarterback on the court. She fit in quickly and earned Big West Setter of the Week honors four times. She also earned the Big West Freshman of the Week honors.
Bullis credited sitting out last season for her quick success once she hit the court.
“I think (last) year has been the biggest growing point ever in my volleyball career,” Bullis told The Mustang News. “At first, when you get offered a redshirt year, you are like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do that.’”
But it certainly worked out well for Bullis.
The drive and her competitiveness are illustrated by her success in the classroom, as well. A high honor roll student all four years at Whitewater High, Bullis is majoring in child development and wants to teach at the elementary school level when she graduates.
That is three volleyball seasons—and many more successes—away.
Other area athletes
Janesville Parker High graduate Baleigh Pajerski completed her junior season on the St. Norbert College women’s soccer team. The junior midfielder scored one goal for the Green Knights this season. St. Norbert finished 9-12 overall, including 7-5 in Midwest Conference competition.
Pajerski played in 20 of St. Norbert’s 21 matches. At Parker, Pajerski lettered four years in golf and three in soccer, with her senior season wiped out by the pandemic.
Edgerton High graduates Brian Rusch, Clayton Jenny and Conner Coombs are members of the Beloit College basketball team.
Rusch, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, has started all 10 games for the 4-6 Buccaneers. He is the team’s second-leading scorer with an 11.1-point average and ranks third with 19 assists. Rusch started 24 of Beloit’s 25 games last season and averaged 9.4 points and 2.5 rebounds.
Jenny transferred to Beloit from UW-Platteville. The 6-1 sophomore guard has started five of the six games he has played this season, averaging 31 minutes of playing time. Jenny has made nine of 20 3-point attempts and is averaging 9 points a game.
Coombs, a 6-1 guard, has averaged six minutes of playing time in seven games his freshman season. He has scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds.