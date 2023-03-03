WHITEWATER — Without two-time WIAC Player of the Year Aleah Grundahl, the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team turned to its defense in Friday night’s first-round NCAA Division III game against Webster (Missouri) University.

The Warhawks held the Gorloks scoreless for 10:31, spanning the third and fourth quarters, to pull away for a 69-50 victory before 405 fans at Kachel Gymnasium. The Warhawks (22-6) play Adolphus Gustavus (Minn.) College in a second-round game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to the sectional round of 16.

