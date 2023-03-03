WHITEWATER — Without two-time WIAC Player of the Year Aleah Grundahl, the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team turned to its defense in Friday night’s first-round NCAA Division III game against Webster (Missouri) University.
The Warhawks held the Gorloks scoreless for 10:31, spanning the third and fourth quarters, to pull away for a 69-50 victory before 405 fans at Kachel Gymnasium. The Warhawks (22-6) play Adolphus Gustavus (Minn.) College in a second-round game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to the sectional round of 16.
Warhawks coach Keri Carollo, who watched her team advance all the way to the national championship game last year, was happy to get past Webster.
“The first game is always the toughest,” she said. “Everyone is excited, nervous, all those emotions.”
Webster (24-4) stayed with the host Warhawks until its scoreless spell. The game was tied at 43-all after the Gorloks’ Emily Wilson made two free throws with 3:30 left in the third quarter.
Webster then did not score again until just 3:09 remained in the game when Wilson made two more free throws.
By then the Warhawks had slowly built the lead to 58-45 and could ease their way into Saturday night’s second-round game.
The physicality of the Warhawks, who are familiar with that type of play in the WIAC, appeared to wear down the Gorloks.
“Our conference is always physical,” said senior forward Abi Baumgartner. “I wouldn’t say this was different than conference.”
Without Grundahl who is out with a broken hand, the Warhawks relied on sophomore guard Kacie Carollo to score. The sophomore finished with 24 points, but she had help.
Baumgartner, who has taken over the majority of Grundahl’s minutes, scored 16 points, including 11 in the second half. Fifth-year senior guard Yssa Sto. Domingo added 11 points, including a 3-point shot that put the Warhawks ahead for good at 46-43.
Keri Carollo said it took team defense to hold the Gorloks to 30 points less than their season average.
“It was our communication and making sure we had the right switches,” the Warhawks’ head coach said.
Wilson did score underneath , hitting seven of 11 shots and finishing with 20 points, but the Warhawks did contain forward Bethany Lancaster who finished with 10 points.
The Gorloks made just 17 of 55 shots from the field, including just 2 of 13 3-point attempts.
“It was containing the dribble,” Carollo said. “They are really good off the dribble and attacking the rim.”
Baumgartner, who had averaged nine minutes of action prior to Grundahl’s injury, played 36 minutes Friday.
“When Aleah first went out, it really set in that I had to step up,” Baumgartner said. “It’s hard going from the sixth person off the bench to starting.
“It’s a big change, but (teammates) make it so easy,” Baumgartner said. “And Aleah is always in my ear. She’s like, ‘do this, do this’.”
Now the Warhawks turn their attention to Gustavus Adolphus, which is riding an 18-game winning streak. Six Gusties scored in double figures in Friday’s win over Ohio Wesleyan—a game the Warhawks coaching staff scouted for the first three quarters.
“They play fast,” Carollo said. “They have nice size inside.
“They’re a little more traditional team than (Webster), so we match up really well with them. We’re going to have to try and slow them down a little bit and get out on their shooters.”