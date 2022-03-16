NCAA III women's Final Four: Carollo family embracing Final Four run

WHITEWATER
Coaching your children in high school and college can test both the coach and the player.
Al McGuire, legendary basketball coach at Marquette University from 1964 to 1977, had to defend starting his son, Allie, who played three seasons from 1970 to 1973, to fans, critics and even some of Allie’s teammates.
“Of course, he’ll start,” McGuire said when asked by a reporter in 1970. “He’s my son.”
Keri Carollo, the head coach of the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team—and her husband, Joe, an assistant coach—are finishing up their first season of coaching their freshman daughter, Kacie.
A trip to the NCAA Division III Final Four has provided overwhelming evidence that the Carollo Experience is a success.
“You always go into it with a little hesitation or concern,” Keri Carollo said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon from Pittsburgh, where the Warhawks (27-4) play Amherst (Massachusetts) College (25-3) at 4 p.m. Thursday in a national semifinal.
“But Kacie is a very mature young lady and aware about team dynamics and how she should approach that,” Keri said.
And if there were any bumps in the road, Kacie could turn to junior teammate Aleah Grundahl for advice. Grundahl, the WIAC Co-Player of the Year and the Warhawks’ leader in scoring (16.4 points per game) and rebounding (4.6 per game), was coached by her uncle in basketball and by her mother and uncle in softball while at DeForest High School.
“She embraced Kacie right away,” Keri said. “And our team has such great women. They understand that the team is more important than anything else.”
Kacie played a major role last weekend as the Warhawks reached the NCAA III Final Four for the fourth time since 2008.
The 5-foot-9 guard scored a team-high 19 points, with three assists and three rebounds, in the Warhawks’ last-second, 78-76 overtime victory over Smith (Massachusetts) College in the sectional semifinal game Friday night at Kachel Gymnasium.
She followed that by totaling 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the Warhawks’ 68-62 victory over rival UW-Oshkosh in the Elite Eight on Saturday night. The Whitewater High School graduate scored her team’s last seven points in the final 1 minute, 59 seconds to lead the Warhawks back from a 62-61 deficit.
“The confidence that my teammates have in me is what has helped me progress this season, from not playing very much to now being a starter,” Kacie Carollo said after the sectional final victory over Oshkosh.
Yes, her parents Keri and Joe did not have to answer questions—as Al McGuire did—about making Kacie a starter from the get-go. The first-year player came off the bench until the team reached the WIAC Tournament, 25 games into the season.
“I didn’t think she was ready,” Keri Carollo said.
But she contributed enough off the bench to earn All-WIAC honorable mention. Kacie Carollo has made 35.6% of her 3-point attempts (48 of 135), 78.8% of her free throws (41 of 52), grabbed 43 steals and ranked as the team’s fourth-leading scorer with an 8.5-point average.
In the four NCAA tournament games, Kacie played 27, 30, 40 and 28 minutes. All those hours spent with her father on the family’s backyard court and in the gymnasium has produced a solid contributor as a freshman.
When the Warhawks gutted out their Final Four-clinching victory Saturday night, Kacie got to climb the ladder to cut off her piece of the net to remember the achievement. She had done that the three previous times Keri’s teams had advanced to the Final Four, with her mother close behind.
Saturday night was different—as was the long, tearful embrace the two shared moments after the final buzzer. Now, the Warhawks have another shot at a national title, after finishing second in 2013 and third in both 2008 and 2014.
“It’s really, really emotional,” Kacie Carollo said Saturday night. “I came to Whitewater after watching my mom go through all those years coming so close and not being able to accomplish the ultimate goal.
“When I came here I told her, ‘We’re getting you one before you’re done.’ I’m really excited to see what we can do.”
If Al McGuire were around, he’d be nodding his head and sporting a wry smile.