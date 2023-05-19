UW-Whitewater has control of the NCAA Division III Regional softball tournament at the van Steenderen Softball Complex.
Maggie Ward hit a two-run single in the second inning to give UW-Whitewater a 3-1 lead, and pitchers Maddy Anderson and Brooke Hock limited Coe (Iowa) College to four hits in the Warhawks’ 3-2 victory over the Kohawks in a winner’s bracket game Friday afternoon.
The victory puts the Warhawks at 2-0 in the double-elimination tournament. after beating Transylvania (Kentucky) University after its loss to Whitewater on Friday, Coe will have to defeat UW-Whitewater twice Saturday to prevent the Warhawks from advancing to the Super Regionals next week. Coe eliminated Spalding (Kentucky) University 7-6 in Friday’s second game.
UW-Whitewater coach Brenda Volk doesn’t plan to change her team’s regular preparation as they head into Saturday’s game or games.
“We will approach the game the same as any other game,” Volk wrote in an email after her team improved to 28-11. “We’ll just try to compete one pitch at a time and try to win each inning.”
Overnight rain caused the start of the Whitewater-Coe game to be pushed back an hour, but both teams’ offenses were ready to go.
Whitewater sophomore Kiarra Kostroski opened the game with a single. Freshman Maggie Ward dropped down a bunt, and the Coe catcher threw the ball into the outfield, putting runners on first and third.
After a popup resulted in the first out, Ward stole second. Freshman first baseman Taylor Koehler then hit a fly ball to center that scored Kostroski with the first run.
A single, hit-by-pitch and double in the bottom of the first allowed Coe to tie the game and put runners on second and third with just one out. Anderson was able to escape the jam with a strikeout and groundout.
UW-Whitewater broke the tie in the top of the second. Singles by Delaney Becker and Krista Sbarra, sandwiched around a Coe error on a grounder off the bat of Sophia Kinjerski, loaded the bases with one out.
A flyout to right field was not deep enough to score Becker and was the second out of the inning.
Ward then delivered her clutch single to center that scored Becker and Kinjerski.
Ward has started 38 of the Warhawks’ 39 games and is the team’s second-leading hitter with a .327 average. The two RBI lifted her season total to seven.
“Maggie has had a nice season as a freshman,” Volk wrote. “She has had some struggles at the plate, as we all have, but continues to fight through that to make the adjustments.”
Ward’s single gave Whitewater a 3-1 lead. The Warhawks didn’t score again, but Anderson and Hock made sure it didn’t matter. Anderson improved to 7-5. Hock, who is 13-2 with an 0.80 ERA, earned her sixth save of the season.
“Those two have been tremendous for us,” Volk wrote. “Hock has come into many tight situations this year and just been solid. It’s fun to watch.”
The Kohawks scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth on two Whitewater throwing errors.
Coe stranded a runner on second in the bottom of the fifth, runners on first and second in the sixth and a runner with one out in the seventh. Hock closed out the win by getting a popup and a groundout.
The Warhawks had special plans Friday night to get ready for today’s game or games.
“Since we are at home, yes the team is on their own,” Volk wrote after the win. “They were having a cookout with the parents so it will be fun for them to be all together.”
To the victors go the spoils.
UW-WHITEWATER 3, COE COLLEGE 2
UW-Whitewater;120;000;0;--;3;7;2
Coe College;100;100;0;--;2;4;2
Leading hitters—Kostroski (W) 2x3, Ward (W) 2x3, Parson (CC) 2x3. 2B—Koehler (W), Parson (CC).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: M. Anderson (W, 5 1/3-3-2-1-3-6), Hock (S, 1 2/3-1-0-0-0-1). CC: Thurow (L, 7-7-3-0-0-0).
NCAA DIVISION III REGIONAL
At van Steenderen Softball Complex, UW-Whitewater
(Double-elimination)
RESULTS THURSDAY
Game 1—Coe (Iowa) College 6, Transylvania (Kentucky) University 5, 9 innings.
Game 2—UW-Whitewater 2, Spalding (Kentucky) University 1.
RESULTS FRIDAY
Game 3—UW-Whitewater 3, Coe College 2
Game 4—Transylvania University 7, Spalding University 6 (Spalding (29-13) eliminated.
Game 5—Coe College (32-9) vs. Transylvania (34-10), 5:30 p.m. (loser eliminated)
GAMES SATURDAY
Game 6—Winner of Game 5 vs. UW-Whitewater (28-11), 11 a.m.
Game 7—If Winner of Game 5 wins Game 6, 1:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10 per day, adults; $7 per day, seniors/students; $5, youth.