01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

UW-Whitewater has control of the NCAA Division III Regional softball tournament at the van Steenderen Softball Complex.

Maggie Ward hit a two-run single in the second inning to give UW-Whitewater a 3-1 lead, and pitchers Maddy Anderson and Brooke Hock limited Coe (Iowa) College to four hits in the Warhawks’ 3-2 victory over the Kohawks in a winner’s bracket game Friday afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you