WHITEWATER
When did the end of the line arrive for the Central (Iowa) football team on Saturday?
When the game stopped being work—and became flat-out fun—for the UW-Whitewater Warhawks.
That moment came shortly after halftime of the nationally third-ranked Warhawks’ 51-21 victory over the eighth-ranked Dutch in an NCAA Division III quarterfinal at Perkins Stadium.
A nail-biter of a first half turned into a breeze of a second half as the Warhawks (13-0) scored the game’s final 24 points and shut down the high-powered offense that had Central (12-1) at or near the top of several NCAA Division III offensive categories.
The Warhawks next will meet familiar playoff foe Mary Hardin-Baylor (Benton, Texas) in a semifinal, with the winner advancing to the Stagg Bowl on Dec. 17 in Canton, Ohio, against 2019 champion North Central (Naperville, Ill.) or Mount Union (Alliance, Ohio). Game locations and times will be announced Sunday.
Whitewater’s second-half blowout turned serious playoff football into serious fun for—among others—senior quarterback (and more) Max Meylor, senior running back Alex Peete and the big fellas on the Warhawks’ hard-charging offensive and defensive lines.
“That’s just how the game flowed. We had some big plays in the second half,” said Meylor, a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy that goes to Division III’s best player—who outplayed another Gagliardi finalist, record-setting Central quarterback Blaine Hawkins.
Meylor completed 17 of 22 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns—first-half catches of 10 and 36 yards by Tyler Holte, part of Meylor’s 11-for-12, 167-yard effort in the first half.
“This guy is so efficient, we’re all shocked when he has an incompletion,” Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis said. “He keeps it fun.”
That was certainly true on Saturday. Meylor also scrambled for 38 rushing yards and another score, quick-kicked a punt for 46 yards that almost checked up on the Central 1-yard line—and found himself wide open on a gimmick play to catch a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Wisniewski for the Warhawks’ final score of the first half.
“That was a fun one. We had that one dialed up this week,” Meylor said.
“Max was wide open and ‘Whiz’ kind of floated the ball over to him,” Bullis said.
That score seemed to show the Warhawks that it would be OK to loosen up and have fun during a second half became a nightmare for Central.
From the start of the third quarter through the 3-minute, 35-second mark of the fourth quarter, Central’s total offensive output was minus-4 yards. And when the Dutch put together an apparent consolation drive in the closing minutes, freshman Kyle Koelblinger spoiled the fun by picking off Hawkins in the end zone.
The second half was especially fun for Whitewater senior running back Alex Peete, who continued his phenomenal playoff run—and run and run—by rushing for 181 yards (139 in the second half) and scoring all three of Whitewater’s second-half touchdowns. That cranked his TD total over Whitewater’s first three playoff games up to 11.
“He’s a complete back. Just to be able to watch him and the offensive line work is like platinum,” Meylor said. ‘It takes a lot (of responsibility) off my plate.”
Springing things loose for Peete—and clamping things down on the Central offense—were the players on Whitewater’s offensive and defensive lines. While the offensive linemen eventually wore down the Central defense, the defensive linemen made just enough adjustments to harass Hawkins into quick passes, stuff the running games and produce a total of six sacks.
“Their offense was getting two or three yards on first down in the first half, but five or six yards in the second half,” Hawkins said.
“Our little (halftime) adjustments made a big enough difference for us to be able to stop them,” said sophomore defensive lineman Justin Allen, who totaled three sacks and five tackles.
“We knew it was going to be a tough week,” Central coach Jeff McMartin said.
Hawkins completed 27 of 44 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. His two TD passes—on first-half throws of 4 and 15 yards to receiver Jeff Herbers—gave him the NCAA all-division, single-season record with 63 TD throws.
“It was pretty special,” Hawkins said of his record-setting season. “It wasn’t something we set out to do. It just kind of happened.”
But the Dutch's passing total was 117 yards below its average, and Central's rushing game was stuffed for minus-19 yards.
Central’s only other score came after Whitewater punted after the opening drive and the Dutch’s Brody Klein blocked the kick, scooped up the ball and scored from 25 yards out.
UW-WHITEWATER 51, CENTRAL (IOWA) 21
Central;14;7;0;0;—;21
Whitewater;13;14;7;17;—;51
First Quarter
C—Brody Klein 25 blocked punt return (Logan Sunvold kick), 12:04.
W—Tyler Holte 10 pass from Max Meylor (Matt Maldonado kick), 8:15.
C—Jeff Herbers 4 pass from Blaine Hawkins (Sunvold kick), 6:17.
W—Meylor 2 run (kick blocked), 2:07.
Second Quarter
W—Holte 36 pass from Meylor (Maldonado kick), 12:51.
W—Meylor 4 pass from Ryan Wisniewski (Maldonado kick), 5:59.
C—Herbers 15 pass from Hawkins (Sunvold kick), 0:44.
Third Quarter
W—Alex Peete 13 run (Maldonado kick), 4:56.
Fourth Quarter
W—Maldonado 30 field goal, 13:55.
W—Peete 10 run (Maldonado kick), 8:54.
W—Peete 29 run (Maldonado kick), 3:40.
Team statistics
First downs—C 2-15-0-17, W 14-11-0-25. Rushes-yards—C 22-(minus-19), W 47-256. Passing yards—C 286, W 234. Passing—C 27-44-2, W 18-23-0. Total yards—C 267, W 490. Punts-avg.—C 7-31.4, W 4-31.2. Time of possession—C 21:14, W 38:46. Third-down conversions—C 4-14, W 9-14. Fourth-down conversions—C 2-2, W 0-0. Sacks-yards lost—C 1-3, W 6-49. Field goals—C 0-0, W 1-1.
Individual leaders
Rushing—C: Jason Hopp 6-12, Isaiah Walk 2-7; W: Peete 32-181, Meylor 9-38, Jaylon Edmonson 4-36.
Passing—C: Hawkins 27-44-2-286; W: Meylor 17-22-0-230-2, Wisniewski 1-1-0-4-1.
Receiving—C: Tanner Schminke 9-115, Herbers 7-99, Jason Hopp 5-25, Ryan Neu 4-33; W: Holte 5-85, Wisniewski 5-69, Peete 2-27, Michael Berendes 1-20.
Interceptions—W: Mark McGrath 1-25, Thomas Wojnowski 1-0.
Blocked kicks—C: Klein, Jack Haren.